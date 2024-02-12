Made In USA One Launches AI & Blockchain-Based Farm And Food Security Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Made in USA One: US Farm and Food Security Initiative, uses AI, and Blockchain to revolutionize US country-of-origin labeling and enhance food transparency

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Made in USA One LLC (MIUSA), the nation's top authority on Product of USA Certification since 2001, is excited to announce its US Farm & Food Security Initiative. This cutting-edge program tackles global issues impacting farmers and food producers, such as protests over European subsidies, the un-banking of truckers in Canada, and policies affecting independent farm autonomy. The initiative also meets the increasing demand for food origin transparency from consumers, companies, and the US government, promoting a "TRUST but CERTIFY" approach to enhance the food supply chain's trustworthiness.

Adam Reiser, the co-founder and a pioneer in AI and Blockchain technology, has spearheaded the development of an advanced tracking and tracing system, dedicating over 20 years and substantial investment to its creation. This system underpins the initiative, enhancing US Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) and recall management, making it affordable and accessible. For a modest fee-$100 for the initial Audit and Verification and $10.00 monthly thereafter-it enables small farms and producers, out of the 2.00 million farms in the USA, to accurately verify and trace their product origins from farm to table. Link Here

Reiser's commitment to American craftsmanship and agriculture, rooted in his experiences with the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and R-CALF, underscores the initiative's focus on local production, sustainability, and supporting US farmers and producers. The initiative aims to maintain the MADE IN USA label's integrity, bolster consumer trust, and ensure the authenticity and quality of American products.

MIUSA's initiative is a key step towards a resilient and thriving American agricultural sector, working in close collaboration with organizations like the FFA and R-CALF to ensure transparency and authenticity in the food supply chain.

Founded by Adam Reiser in 2001, Made in USA One LLC (MIUSA) stands as the authoritative body for MADE IN and PRODUCT OF the USA certification, advocating for quality, authenticity, and transparency with its TRUST but CERTIFYTM approach through AI and Blockchain technology. This initiative reaffirms MIUSA's commitment to food origin transparency, addressing the growing demand for supply chain authenticity.

