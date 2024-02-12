The Formup 350 Selected As The Cornerstone For Armadillo Additive's New Advanced Additive Manufacturing Facility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spinal Implants Printed on the FormUp 350

AddUp's FormUp 350 Powder Bed Fusion machine onsite at Armadillo Additive's new facility

Detail of a Spinal Implant Printed on the FormUp 350

Medical device contract manufacturer chose the FormUp 350 thanks to it's build volume, high performance and productivity and best-in-class surface finish.

- Noah Smith - Director of Operations, Armadillo AdditiveCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Texas based contract manufacturer, Armadillo Additive , proudly announced the launch of their new advanced additive manufacturing facility, setting a new benchmark in precision engineering for the medical device sector. The facility is anchored by AddUp 's FormUp 350 Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) machine, known for its substantial build volume, high performance and productivity and best-in-class surface finish.The new Armadillo Additive facility specializes in Grade 23 Titanium, offering unmatched strength-to-weight ratios and biocompatibility for medical devices. Their capabilities extend to intricate lattice design work, optimizing structural integrity and material efficiency. Complemented by comprehensive in-house services like laser marking, heat treatment, and bead blasting, they deliver end-to-end solutions that meet the rigorous demands of medical engineering.Armadillo Additive chose AddUp's FormUp 350 because it was the only machine on the market able to produce high-quality medical implants at volume with unrivaled surface finish as printed, limiting the need for post processing.“The FormUp 350 is a dream come true for us” says Armadillo Additive Director of Operations, Noah Smith.“It's on the cutting edge from both a software and hardware perspective. The large build volume and quad laser system allow us to get production jobs done faster than the competition, while the roller recoater lets us push the design envelope to the next level.”Armadillo Additive will be at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Annual Meeting this week in San Francisco, CA showcasing their latest developments printed on the FormUp 350. Stop by their booth to learn more about their capabilities.About Armadillo Additive:Armadillo Additive is a US based contract manufacturer for medical devices in Granbury, Texas just outside of the DFW metroplex. They offer additive manufacturing services to medical OEMs looking to take advantage of Grade 23 Titanium.Armadillo Additive's printing services leverage the next generation 3D printer from AddUp, the FormUp 350. With the printer's industry leading build volume, quad lasers, and roller recoater, Armadillo Additive offers best-in-class throughput without sacrificing quality.While 3D printing is their primary focus, Armadillo Additive's in-house services and external partnerships create an end-to-end solution for the production of medical devices. From laser marking and passivation to heat treating and packaging, Armadillo Additive is ready to bring designs to life. To learn more, visitAbout AddUp:AddUp, a joint venture created by Michelin and Fives, is a global metal additive manufacturing OEM offering multi-technology production systems, including the FormUp® range of robust and open-architecture Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) machines, as well as the BeAM Modulo and Magic lines of industrial Directed Energy Deposition (DED) machines.AddUp's FormUp 350 PBF range is modular and scalable to provide the highest productivity while ensuring user safety. The DED machines are designed for industrial production and equipped with in-house designed and developed nozzles to provide maximum precision and very high productivity. To provide customers with a true Industry 4.0 solution, AddUp also provides a complete monitoring solution providing quality assurances after each and every build.AddUp is headquartered in Cébazat, France, with a North American subsidiary based out of Cincinnati, Ohio and a German subsidiary based in Aachen, Germany. In addition to the machine design and manufacturing, the AddUp group also offers part production, POC production, metal AM consulting services, AM training, and design for AM, making AddUp your one-stop for metal AM. To learn more, visit: .

Sarah Plummer

AddUp

+1 513-745-4510

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube