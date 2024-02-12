Kelly Schaeffer Receives Environmental Business Journal (EBJ) Award For Industry Leadership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kelly Schaeffer, Principal Consultant at KleinschmidtHOOVER, AL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Kelly Schaeffer has been awarded a Business Achievement Award for Industry Leadership in 2023 from the Environmental Business Journal (EBJ ).Kelly played a foundational role in the Women in Hydropower Mentorship program, which began in 2016. Under her guidance as the Steering Committee Chair since 2021, the program has flourished, becoming a vital network that has united and empowered over 450 women across the globe. Beyond her contributions to hydropower, Kelly's compassionate spirit shines through her work with FIDOS Facility Dogs. As the founder and executive director, she leads an organization that is changing lives by raising and training facility dogs to support and comfort those in need.“It is indeed an honor and I appreciate receiving this EBJ Leadership Award. It is a privilege to work with an amazing group of women on the Women in Hydropower Mentorship Steering Committee and the many women we are able to reach through this program,” said Kelly Schaeffer, Principal Consultant at Kleinschmidt Associates“I am grateful for the women that paved the way to develop the Women in Hydropower Mentorship Program. I'm excited to be part of this growing program and look forward to continuing to serve women in hydro across the globe.”“In a year of strong growth and financial performance for the environmental industry in 2023, a number of companies set themselves apart with performance, transactions or projects that merit special recognition.” said Grant Ferrier, editor of Environmental Business Journal and chair of the EBJ Business Achievement Award selection committee.The 2023 EBJ awards will be presented live and in-person at the EBJ Business Achievement Awards banquet at Environmental Industry Summit XXII on April 02-04, 2024 in San Diego, along with CCBJ Business Achievement, Lifetime Achievement and 50-Year Company anniversary awards.About KleinschmidtKleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client's objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visitAbout Environmental Business JournalEnvironmental Business Journal has been published since 1988 by Environmental Business International Inc., an independent research and publishing company focused on the environmental and climate change industries.* Environmental Business Journal® provides strategic market intelligence to executives and investors in 13 business segments of the environmental industry including environmental consulting & engineering, remediation & industrial services, water & wastewater equipment, air quality & pollution control equipment, hazardous waste management, resource recovery, solid waste management, water/wastewater infrastructure, renewable energy and environmental instrumentation & information systems.

