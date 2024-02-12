Online Bus Ticketing Service Market Overview & Growth Rate Forecast For Next 5 Years | Busbud, Goeuro, Gotobus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on"Online Bus Ticketing Service Market Insights, to 2030 " with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Online Bus Ticketing Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.Some of the key players profiled in the study are Busbud (Canada), BusOnlineTicket (Singapore), GoEuro (Germany), GotoBus (United States) , MakeMyTrip (India).According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Online Bus Ticketing Service market to witness a CAGR of 7.12% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Global Online Bus Ticketing Service Market Breakdown by Type (Volvo Bus, AC Bus, Non Ac Bus) by Platform (Mobile Apps, Websites) by End user (Commercial, Individual) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Online Bus Ticketing Service market size is estimated to increase by USD 359.32 Million at a CAGR of 7.12% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 703.5 Million.Get an Inside Scoop of Study, Request now for Sample Study @Definition:The online bus ticketing service market refers to the industry of selling bus tickets online to customers through various digital channels, such as websites and mobile applications. This market enables passengers to book bus tickets conveniently and securely from the comfort of their own homes, offices or on-the-go, without having to physically visit the bus station or booking counter. The online bus ticketing service market has become increasingly popular over the years, as it offers a range of benefits to both passengers and bus operators, including greater convenience, wider reach, cost savings and enhanced efficiency.Market Trends:.security threats for money transactionsMarket Drivers:.Increasing demand for online booking due to easy accessibilityMarket Opportunities:.Growing tourism industryThe titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:The Study Explore the Product Types of Online Bus Ticketing Service Market: Volvo Bus, AC Bus, Non Ac BusKey Applications/end-users of Online Bus Ticketing Service Market: Mobile Apps, WebsitesAlso included in the study are profiles of 15 Online Bus Ticketing Service vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.List of players profiled in this report: Busbud (Canada), BusOnlineTicket (Singapore), GoEuro (Germany), GotoBus (United States) , MakeMyTrip (India)

