Trends And Growth In A $26.9 Billion Hemophilia Treatment Market | CAGR Of 7.5%

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hemophilia is a bleeding disorder that slows the blood clotting process. People with this condition experience prolonged bleeding or oozing following an injury, surgery, or having a tooth pulled. In severe cases of hemophilia, continuous bleeding occurs after minor trauma or even when there is no obvious injury. Serious complications in the joints, muscles, brain, or other internal organs can result from bleeding. Milder forms of hemophilia do not necessarily involve spontaneous bleeding, and the condition may not become apparent until abnormal bleeding occurs following surgery or a serious injury. The primary treatment for severe hemophilia involves replacing the clotting factor needed through a tube in a vein.



List of Key Players :

CSL Ltd. (CSL Behring), Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company ltd, Bayer AG, Grifols, S.A, octapharma ag, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG



The hemophilia treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, drug therapy, and region. According to type, the market is divided into hemophilia A and hemophilia B. On the basis of drug therapy, the market is bifurcated into recombinant coagulation factor concentrates therapy, plasma derived coagulation factor concentrates therapy, non-factor replacement therapy, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On the basis of type, the hemophilia treatment market is categorized as hemophilia A and hemophilia B. The hemophilia A segment was dominant in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to the rise in incidence of hemophilia A and increased use of factor VIII. Hemophilia A is also projected to exhibit the fastest market growth during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in treatment of hemophilia and product approval by regulating authorities.

On the basis of drug therapy, the recombinant coagulation factor concentrates therapy segment was dominant in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of recombinant technology products available for the treatment. Moreover, non-factor replacement therapy is projected to exhibit the fastest growth during hemophilia treatment market forecast period, owing to increase in target population and rise in R&D activities on the treatment therapies.



Coronavirus (COVID-19) was discovered in late December 2019 in Hubei province of Wuhan city in China. The situation of COVID-19 has varied outcome when related to vaccinations. There is an emerging gap in the economic recovery between high-income and low and middle income countries. After the pandemic severely disrupted global trade, the world is witnessing a robust rebound, which helped with the recovery in 2021. Trade contributes to speeding up economic recovery from the pandemic by providing sustained foreign demand for exports and ensuring the availability of imported intermediate products and services. Amidst the initial outbreak of COVID-19, the outlook for the hemophilia treatment industry was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



