The Ministry Of Ecology And Natural Resources Of Azerbaijan Republic Honors Red Hearts Foundation For Environmental Initiatives

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The Red Hearts Foundation, which carries a mission of adding
value to society, especially in the field of "Environmental
Protection," has been deemed worthy of another award.
In this regard, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of
Azerbaijan Republic rewarded entrepreneurship entities,
organizations, and NGOs that contribute to the protection of
nature, strengthen the environment, attach importance to
biodiversity and ecosystem restoration, implement projects in in
the field of environmental awareness, within the year 2023.
The foundation was chosen by the ministry as "the best partner
for initiative and support in the field of environmental
awareness". Mukhtar Babayev, the minister, presented the award to
Sevda Hagverdiyeva, the president of the Red Hearts Foundation.
Red Hearts was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of
Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which currently operates
as a foundation, mainly provides assistance to orphanages, shelters
and people in need. For more information please visit .
