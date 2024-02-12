               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Türkiye's President Meets With First Turkish Astronaut


2/12/2024 7:08:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12 . Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with the first Türkiye's astronaut Alper Gezeravci, who has completed a manned space mission, Türkiye's local media says, Trend reports.

To note, the meeting was held at Esenboga Airport in Ankara.

