Türkiye's President Meets With First Turkish Astronaut

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12 . Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with the first Türkiye's astronaut Alper Gezeravci, who has completed a manned space mission, Türkiye's local media says, Trend reports.

To note, the meeting was held at Esenboga Airport in Ankara.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel