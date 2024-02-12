Killer Of Ukrainian Basketballer In Germany Detained - MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German police have already arrested the killer of a 17-year-old Ukrainian basketball player, and the investigation is ongoing.

Oleh Nikolenko, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"According to available information, the police have already detained the attacker. The investigation is ongoing," Nikolenko wrote.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine had taken the investigation into the murder of Ukrainian basketball player Volodymyr Yermakov under special control.

"The Consulate General in Dusseldorf has already held negotiations with the chief of police in Essen. The consuls stressed the need for the investigation to be carried out as soon as possible and the criminal to be brought to justice," Nikolenko said.

He stressed that the consular institution was also monitoring the treatment of another injured Ukrainian.

"He is receiving the necessary medical care at the Essen hospital. The condition of our citizen is stable There is no threat to his life," he said.

According to the Kyiv Basketball Federation (KBF), in Dusseldorf, Germany, late on February 10, Yermakov was stabbed to death and his friend, Artem Kozachenko, was hospitalized.

They both played for Dusseldorf's ART Giants (U-19).

According to KBF, local police are investigating the deadly attack. It is believed there were witnesses at the crime scene.

Yermakov previously played for children's teams Teiwaz and 5T.E.A.M.-DYuSSh-12. As part of the Team Ukraine (U-16), he took part in the 2022 European Championship in Bulgaria.