Over 20 Russian Soldiers Captured In Tavria Sector In Past Week - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces fighting in the area of the Tavria operational and strategic group have captured almost 25 Russian invaders in the last week, including half of them in the past day and most of them in the Zaporizhzhia sector.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Tavria group commander, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to the commander, the number of captured Russian soldiers has risen amid the increased intensity of fighting on the Tavria axis.

Tarnavskyi said that in the past 24 hours, the Russian army lost 449 people and 27 units of military equipment, not including drones, in this sector.

In particular, Ukrainian forces destroyed five enemy tanks, 18 armored fighting vehicles and two artillery systems.

The invaders also lost a car and a unit of special equipment.

Additionally, Ukrainian defense forces neutralized 122 enemy drones of various types in the Tavria sector.