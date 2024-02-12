Georgia's President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On His Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of Georgia, Salome Zourabichvili, has sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide
victory in the election, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the Georgian people and my own, I would like to
extend to you my sincere congratulations on your re-election as the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I sincerely wish you
continued successes and victories in your tireless endeavours for
serving your country and the welfare of the Azerbaijani people.
I firmly believe that, through joint efforts, we will elevate
the good-neighborly, friendly relations, and strategic partnership
between our two brotherly countries to new heights. This will
undoubtedly fortify the roles of both Georgia and Azerbaijan in
fostering regional stability and development.
Your Excellency, I reaffirm my deepest respect and extend my
best wishes for continued success in your endeavours while wishing
the friendly Azerbaijani people peace and prosperity.
Sincerely,
Salome Zourabichvili
President of Georgia"
