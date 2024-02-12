Kuwait Amir Visit To Bahrain Significant -- Ambassador

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Ambassador to Kuwait Salah Ali Al-Malki on Monday stressed the importance of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to Bahrain and his planned meeting with King of Bahrain Hamad bin Essa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Malki noted that this visit is a consolidation of the bilateral ties, and the historical brotherhood, and it will undoubtedly strengthen further bonds of interdependence between the two countries and develop the strategic partnership in various fields.

This is the first visit to be made by His Highness to Bahrain after assuming office. (end)

