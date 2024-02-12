OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack In Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned on Monday a terrorist attack that targeted A military base in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, which resulted in martyring some of Somali, Bahraini and Emirati military personnel.

Hussein Taha, Secretary-General of the OIC, strongly condemned in a press release the terrorist attack, expressing his condolences to the victims' families and wishing for the injured ones a speedy recovery.

UAE Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that three members of the UAE Armed Forces and an officer of the Bahrain Defense Force were martyred and two servicemen were injured by the terrorist attack in Somalia. (end)

