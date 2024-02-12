International Community Must Prevent Israeli Occupation Overrun Rafah -- Presidency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 12 (KUNA) - The spokesman of the Palestinian Presidency Nabil Abu Rudeineh demanded that US administration act urgently towards the Israeli occupation authorities to stop the "madness" before it is too late, and to prevent them from overruning Rafah, as it would mean thousands of victims."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements about a safe passage for civilians is meaningless rhetoric and a deception to the world, because there is no longer a safe place in the Gaza Strip, and civilians cannot return in light of the ongoing bombing of the center and north of the Strip, Abu Rudeineh said in a statement.

"The occurrence of a new Nakba and forced displacement outside the Strip is unacceptable and we will not allow it," Abu Rudeineh said.

He also said that the US administration "should not remain a hostage of Israeli policy" especially since the region is at a crossroads, and the continuation of the war against the Palestinian people will lead to its regional expansion. He also made a similar appeal to the international community.

Abu Rudeineh added that "the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people must stop immediately, and the massacres to which Palestinian people are subjected daily in the Gaza Strip must be stopped, especially if the occupation army launches a ground attack on the city of Rafah, which is crowded with displaced people." (end)

