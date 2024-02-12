UK Minister For Middle East Tours The Gulf To Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- UK Minister for the Middle East Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon will embark Monday on a tour to the Gulf starting in Oman, then Kuwait and concluding it in Saudi Arabia.

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office quoted Lord Ahmad as saying "We want to see an end to the fighting in Gaza as soon as possible, and it is clear that wider escalation and instability in the region is in nobody's interests."

"Our engagement with partners in the Middle East, including Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, is absolutely central to efforts towards achieving a sustainable, permanent ceasefire in Gaza and building wider regional security," the minister added.

The Minister will discuss how to ease the desperate humanitarian situation in Gaza, including through an immediate pause in fighting leading to a sustainable, permanent ceasefire.

He will also outline the UK's efforts to counter Houthi militia's attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and "make clear that illegal attacks by the Houthis are completely unacceptable."

This visit is the latest in a series of visits to the region by the Minister, including Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the UAE over the last fortnight.

The Foreign Secretary has recently visited the region multiple times, including Oman and Saudi Arabia, to build on the UK's call for an immediate pause of the fighting to get aid in and hostages out, then progress towards a sustainable, permanent ceasefire, without a return to destruction, fighting and loss of life.(end)

