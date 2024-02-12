Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, sponsored and attended on Monday graduation of the 23rd batch of cadet officers at Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy.
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will head to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Tuesday, on a state visit.
MANAMA -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah says upcoming visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Bahrain will further strengthen the historic ties.
KUWAIT -- The National Assembly will hold a session on Tuesday to continue discourse on the Amiri Speech, which opened the second regular session of the 17th legislative term.
RAMALLAH -- Around 100 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured during an Israeli occupation forces' airstrike targeting the city of Rafah, southern Gaza.
CAIRO -- Bleak and catastrophic scenarios loom on the horizon due to threats by the Israeli occupation government to invade the city of Rafah in South Gaza. (News report). (end) rk
