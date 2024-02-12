Most Of Asia Closed

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia markets were mixed Monday to start a holiday-shortened week for most markets, while China remains shut for the week.

Markets in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Shanghai, Korea, Singapore were shuttered for the Lunar New Year.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 fell 104.98 points, or 0.9%, to 11,757.97.

In Australia, the ASX 200 faltered 29.92 points, or 0.4%, to 7,614.92.

The New Zealand dollar dipped 0.28% to $0.6128, cooling from a roughly 1.4% jump last week.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said the country's current inflation rate was still too high at 4.7%. Speaking before a parliamentary committee, Orr said the central bank aims to bring inflation down to around 2%.











MENAFN12022024000212011056ID1107840964