Indian Visa For Greek, Croatia, Japanese, Latvia, Malaysian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR GREEK CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 12th February 2024, Since 2014, Greek citizens have had access to online visa applications for India. Currently, individuals from 169 countries can apply for an e-Visa to India. As a result, the vast majority of tourists planning to visit India will have no trouble obtaining the required entry authorization. The introduction of the eVisa has significantly simplified travel to India for Greek nationals, far exceeding previous levels of convenience. All Greek citizens may apply for any of the three Indian eVisas that are currently available. The Indian eVisa allows for travel and visits to family and friends in India. Furthermore, an electronic tourist visa for India is valid for 365 days from the date of issuance. Holders of Greek passports with a Tourist e-Visa may enter and exit India multiple times during the duration of their stay, which is up to 90 days. Greek nationals are permitted to engage in a variety of activities with an India e-business visa, including selling and trading, attending business meetings, and attending exhibitions and fairs. Like the electronic tourist visa, this permit is valid for 365 days. Greek business travelers can spend a total of 180 days in India throughout the year, which can be used at once or spread over several trips. If a Greek citizen requires medical treatment in India, they must apply for the e-Medical Visa for India. This travel document has a shorter validity period, 120 days from the date of issue, it is triple-entry and allows you to a total stay of 60 days. In order to obtain any of the above permits, Greek citizens must complete the India e-Visa Application Form. The Indian eVisa form can be completed in less than an hour, care must be taken to ensure all the details are filled out accurately as errors can result in delays or even rejection. Applicants are advised to request the visa 4 business days before leaving Greece for India.

HOW MANY TYPES OF E-VISAS ARE THERE FOR INDIA?



India Tourist e-Visa

India Business e-Visa India Medical e-Visa

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR GREEK CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is as recent as possible. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and upload it when you are told to.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.

INDIAN VISA FOR CROATIAN CITIZENS

Citizens from more than 169 countries can now apply for an India e-Visa by filling out a simple online form. The eVisa Travel Authorization for India, which was implemented in 2014, provided significant benefits to qualified individuals planning to visit the country and India, as well as a significant increase in tourism. There are now several types of Indian visas available online, depending on the purpose of the trip. The India Tourist e-Visa is the most popular visa for Croatians traveling on vacation or with their families. Croatian tourists can stay in the country for 90 days per visa year. Croatian nationals can travel to India as many times as they want because their multiple-entry visa is valid for one year. Croatian visitors intending to enter India for business purposes, such as conferences, meetings, sales, and recruitment, can apply for an India e-business visa. Within the year that the visa is valid, this kind of visa permits a maximum of two entries into India. In India, a stay may not exceed 180 days. The India Medical e-Visa, issued to Croatians seeking medical treatment in the country. Citizens of Croatians must be informed about specific prerequisites involved, such as a letter from the receiving hospital. The Medical Assistant eVisa to India is available for two family members of the Croatian patient that holds a Medical eVisa. Both the Medical e-Visa and Physician Assistant Visa are triple-entry visas and are valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Croatia is one of the countries that can benefit from this simple and hassle-free procedure, which means that previous formalities that involved many consular or embassy visits can now be avoided. Completing the online e-Visa India application form can take up to 15 minutes and is entirely electronic.

What are the requirements to obtain Indian Visa from Croatian?



A valid Croatian passport with 6 months or more of validity before entering India.

A digital copy of the passport's biographical page

A digital photograph with specific Indian eVisa guidelines

A valid email address is required, this is where all updates and approval notifications will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the processing fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR JAPANESE CITIZENS

Since 2014, Japanese citizens can apply for Indian visas online. Citizens from more than 169 countries can now apply for an India e-Visa by completing a simple online application form. To travel to India, Japanese citizens must obtain an India e-Visa, also known as an India Online Visa. Japanese nationals must apply for an Indian e-Visa before visiting India for tourism, business, or medical reasons. The Tourist e-Visa allows people to stay in India for 30 days, beginning on the day they arrive. It is important to note that Tourist e-Visas are single-entry documents that cannot be changed or exchanged. On the other hand, the E-Business Visa is suitable for those planning to visit India for business purposes. This type of visa remains valid for 365 days from the date of issue, allowing multiple entries to India throughout the year. Each stay must not exceed 180 days. Medical and Physician Assistant e-Visas: These e-Visas allow you to enter India for medical treatment or health services. Assistants accompanying e-Medical Visa holders may be issued a Medical Assistant Visa. You can enter the country three times with this type of electronic visa and stay for a total of 60 days from the date of your first arrival. Travelers can get the visa simply by filling out an online form that has fields to fill in passport information and personal information.

Documents Needed for the Indian Visa for Japanese Citizens



A recent digital photo of the traveler

A valid passport with at least six months validity

A complete passport scan of the information page

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. An e-mail address, so you can get your electronic visa in your inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR LATVIAN CITIZENS

Latvian citizens who wish to visit India for leisure, amusement, or cultural reasons must obtain an Indian e-Visa. This electronic visa system was implemented to streamline the visa application process and attract more international tourists. Before entering the country, visitors must apply online for an India tourist visa. Latvians have had access to the Indian government's online visa application form since 2014. The India e-Visa is available to citizens of 169 countries, making it easier for many visitors to obtain the required entry permits for their trip to India. The Indian government issues a variety of visas depending on the purpose of the trip. The two visa categories that are most frequently issued are business and tourist visas. Those from Latvia who have a 30-day tourist visa are able to enter the country twice and remain there for 30 days starting from the date of arrival. If Latvian citizens want to stay longer in India, they can apply for Long Term Tourist e-Visa which is 1 year and 5-year tourist visa. E-Business Visa: Latvian professionals visiting India for business can apply for India E-Business Visa. This visa is valid for one year from the date of issue and allows multiple entries. The total length of stay for this e-Visa is up to 356 days, with a continuous stay of no more than 180 days on each visit. e-Medical Visa: Latvian citizens seeking medical treatment in India can apply for an e-Medical Visa to India. This travel visa requires a letter from the hospital in India that will treat you. It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue and allows Latvian passport holders three entries with a total stay of up to 60 days from the date of arrival. In order to process your visa, you need to fill out the online application form, upload the required documents and then proceed to checkout.

What are the requirements to obtain Indian Visa from Latvia?



Valid passport – most Latvians will have no difficulty obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, make sure that it is not expired.

Digital photo – make sure that the photo is most recent. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and be ready to upload it.

A complete passport scan of the information page. Mode of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and if you have an account on PayPal, you can use that too.

INDIAN VISA FOR MALAYSIAN CITIZENS

If you intend to travel from Malaysia to India, you may apply for an Indian visa. Since 2014, Malaysian citizens can apply for visas to India online. Today, most travelers can easily apply for an E-Visa, which is an electronic visa issued by the Indian government. The application process is simple and can be completed online through a form. This option is available to citizens of more than 169 countries. Malaysians have a few options when applying for an Indian visa. Indian citizens residing in Malaysia must present their Malaysian Indian visa when crossing the border. The India e-Visa allows for business, tourism, and medical travel. Visitors from Malaysia are granted a double entry and can stay for a maximum of 30 days starting from the day of their arrival. Long-Term Tourist e-Visas, which are available for stays of one year and five years, are available to Malaysian nationals who want to stay in India longer. E-Business Visa: Malaysian professionals can apply for the India E-Commerce Visa before traveling to India on business. This visa permits multiple entries and is good for a year from the date of issue. The total length of stay for this e-Visa is up to 356 days, with a continuous stay of no more than 180 days at each visit. E-Medical Visa: Malaysian citizens seeking medical treatment in India can apply for an E-Medical India Visa. This travel visa requires a letter from the hospital in India that will treat you. It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue and allows Malaysian passport holders three entries with a total stay of up to 60 days from the date of arrival. India e-Visa online application is the safest way to obtain visa. All travelers can apply for a visa online or at Indian embassies or consulates in Malaysia. The application is made online and will be approved within at least 2 days of the application date.

Documents Required to Apply for an Indian Visa for Malaysians



Valid passport – the general requirement is that your passport needs to be valid for at least 6 months from the date of intended entry to India.

A complete passport scan of the information page of your passport.

A passport photo's.

A valid E-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.