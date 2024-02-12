(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and compounding pharmacies are examples of distribution channels that support the growth of the business.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global cancer supportive care drugs market was projected to attain US$ 14.3 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to garner a 1.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 16.7 billion by 2031.

Drugs used in cancer supportive care are varied and address certain problems that cancer patients often have, such as pain, nausea, anemia, immune system suppression, problems with bones, and more. Numerous health organizations have documented an increase in the prevalence of cancer, which highlights the pressing need to address the complex issues that cancer patients confront.

Drugs for cancer supportive care are mostly distributed through retail pharmacies. Patient involvement and adherence to supportive treatment regimens are significantly influenced by the accessibility and convenience provided by retail pharmacies.

Key Findings of the Market Report



One of the main factors driving the need for cancer supportive care drugs is the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide.

Globally, the number of cancer cases is increasing at an alarming rate, making it necessary to minimize treatment-related side effects and improve patient outcomes overall.

The pharmaceutical sector is urged to innovate and provide cutting-edge supportive care solutions in response to the rising number of cancer diagnoses. This will guarantee that patients receive complete care, enhancing their treatment experiences and results.

Market Trends for Cancer Supportive Care Drugs



The need to treat breast cancer as a health issue is further highlighted by the American Cancer Society's estimates for the US for 2024. Based on the forecasts, it is estimated that 310,720 new instances of invasive breast cancer and 56,500 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed in women, respectively.

Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor, or G-CSFs, commanded a substantial share in the market segmentation of cancer supportive care drugs based on medication class in 2022, indicating a significant preference and use of G-CSFs in the management of cancer-related problems and treatment side effects. G-CSFs are essential for promoting white blood cell production, reducing the risk of infection, and providing support to patients receiving intense chemotherapy. The prevalence of G-CSFs is indicative of how well they work to address a crucial component of cancer treatment: keeping the immune system strong throughout rigorous treatment plans.

Global Market for Cancer Supportive Care Drugs: Regional Outlook



North America is anticipated to secure a significant portion of the global landscape and is well-positioned for significant expansion. The region's market dynamics are being driven by a surge in the occurrence of cancer and strong activities from both governmental and private organizations.

Due to their sophisticated healthcare systems and large investments made in cancer research and treatment, the United States and Canada are desirable destinations for a variety of industry participants. One significant factor driving the market in the area is the significant expenditure made in research and development.

The market for cancer supportive care drugs in Asia Pacific is expanding at a significant rate. The region's market statistics are being boosted by a growth in healthcare efforts, a rise in the prevalence of cancer, and an expansion of research and development activities. The market for cancer supportive care drugs in Asia Pacific is expanding at a significant rate. The region's market statistics are being boosted by a growth in healthcare efforts, a rise in the prevalence of cancer, and an expansion of research and development activities.

Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market: Key Players

There are several competitors in the highly fragmented global market for cancer supportive care drugs. To grow their market share, businesses are concentrating on investing in research and development and teamwork. The following companies are well-known participants in the global cancer supportive care drugs market:



Amgen, Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Heron Therapeutics Inc.

Novartis AG

GSK plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Helsinn Healthcare SA

Some key developments by the players in this market are:



A new clinical trial partnership and supply deal with MSD (Merck & Co., Inc.) was announced in March 2022 by the Australian biopharmaceutical company Imugene. The partnership intends to assess the safety and effectiveness of using MSD's anti-PD-1 treatment, pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), in conjunction with Imugene's B-cell activating immunotherapy, HER-Vaxx. The emphasis is on individuals with gastric cancer that is positive for HER-2, offering a viable strategy to improve treatment results in this particular disease subtype. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Novartis' Pluvicto in March 2022. Treatment for adult patients with prostate-specific membrane antigen-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (PSMA-positive mCRPC), a particular kind of advanced cancer, is approved. Patients who have already had androgen receptor pathway inhibition and taxane-based chemotherapy are the target audience for pluvicto. This clearance represents a major advancement in the range of cutting-edge therapy choices available to individuals with prostate cancer.

Global Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market Segmentation

Drug Class



G-CSFs (Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor)

ESAs (Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agent)

Antiemetics

Bisphosphonates

Opioids

NSAIDs (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs) Others (Topicals, etc.)

Indication



Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Leukemia Others (Ovarian Cancer, Melanoma, etc.)

Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies Others (Compounding Pharmacies, etc.)

Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

