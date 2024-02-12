Global Clean Label Ingredients Market Size Is Estimated To Reach USD 44.46 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 8.90%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising consumer demand for transparent food and beverages, driven by health-conscious trends, fuels the clean label ingredients market. Parents seeking natural options for children contribute to its growth. Demand for clean drinking water due to safety concerns is significant. Government support, industry initiatives, and expanding use in food establishments also drive market expansion.

New York, United States, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clean label" ingredients are food additives and ingredients, such as colours, flavours, fruit and vegetable ingredients, starch & sweeteners, flours,“and malt, that meet any or all of the primary criteria and at least one of the secondary criteria.” Primary factors include fewer product ingredients with chemical names that are easy to 'understand and no artificial ingredients; secondary factors include natural, organic, and non-GMO qualities.' The greater the number of ingredients in food, the more artificial it becomes. For a healthy lifestyle and to reduce the risk of infection caused by artificial food items, consumers are demanding natural and organic ingredients.

Clean Water Driving The Market

According to Straits Research, “The global clean label ingredients market revenue was valued at USD 20.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 44.46 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.90 from 2022 to 2030.” Consumption of bacteria- and chemical-free water increases with consumer awareness about the importance of safe, nutrient-rich drinking water. The pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and food industries utilise testing of drinking and manufacturing water. The prevalence of water-borne diseases such as typhoid, dysentery, and cholera has a significant impact on the market expansion.

The increasing government awareness and support for providing clean drinking water and manufacturing water has fueled the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing use of these ingredients in restaurants, coffee shops, and hotels to meet the preferences and tastes of customers has a positive effect on their overall sales. Moreover, market leaders are focusing on a variety of initiatives to increase consumer awareness of the benefits of clean label ingredients.

Government Regulations and Awareness Programs Create Space for The Market

Due to the increasing number of synthetic products on the market, the government regulatory bodies of various countries are becoming involved in the labelling of products from various industries. Globally, more and more food products with "free-from" claims appear on supermarket shelves and restaurant menus. This is a result of the increasing number of consumers who are extremely conscientious about the food and beverages they consume. The absence of artificial ingredients is one of the most sought-after free-from claims, compelling food and beverage manufacturers to eliminate their use.

The growth of the market is attributable to the rising interest in identifying the ingredients present in food and beverage products worldwide, particularly among health-conscious consumers. In recent years, free-from products have exploded in popularity across all retail formats. The increasing demand for transparent and natural ingredients aimed at children has prompted parents to favour foods with clean ingredient labels for their children.

New Research And Development Create Further Opportunities

Through the development of new products, companies have begun to invest significantly in R&D in order to increase their market share significantly. However, the development of a clean label product is a highly complex process requiring tedious operations such as the removal of high-functionality ingredients that have been traditionally used for specific purposes and their replacement with a clean label ingredient without compromising the product's overall taste or quality. Moreover, The interest of consumers in ingredients is increasing, as are their origins' development and innovation in product sales. This trend is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the clean label ingredients market.

Regional Analysis

The North American region holds the largest market share in the Clean Label Ingredients Market, as North America has the highest number of products with clean labels and consequently the highest consumption of clean label ingredients. The USA is the most significant contributor to the North American market. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is responsible for ensuring that food sold in the United States is safe, nutritious, and correctly labelled. Consumers are also becoming aware of the adverse health effects associated with the consumption of various synthetic or artificial food ingredients as a result of various government research initiatives and bans.

The Asia-Pacific clean label ingredients market is among the fastest-growing market for clean label ingredients . The major reason for the fast-moving market in Asia is the increasing living standards of the consumers. Consumers in the region are increasingly taking time to check the ingredient list of the product before purchasing. The increase in demand for convenience goods with clean labels is also a factor boosting the market. China is the largest market for clean label ingredients in the Asia-Pacific region. Key players are focusing on the Asia-Pacific region for promoting the benefits of clean label ingredients due to the high interest of consumers in healthy eating habits and an increase in awareness of ingredients used in the food products. Moreover, several food service providers in the region, including several restaurants, are shifting toward the clean-label trend and away from artificial food additives to meet the rising consumer demand, thus propelling the further application of clean-label ingredients in the region.

Key Highlights



The global Clean Label Ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, form, application and region.

Government Regulations, Increasing Awareness and demand for Clean Drinking Water are driving the market. The North American region holds the largest market share in the Clean Label Ingredients Market, and the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for Clean Label Ingredients.

Competitors Analysis

The market for clean label ingredients is a competitive one dominated by the major players. The leading players, such as Cargill Inc., Kerry Group plc, Ingredion, and Tate & Lyle , held the largest market share. The market is dominated by Cargill Inc., which holds one of the highest market shares. In order to maintain their position in the analysed market, the major players are increasing their investments in R&D and expanding their businesses. For instance, in August of 2018, DuPont invested in its research and development team, which is known as a "clean-label hub." In addition, it was based in Braband, which may only concentrate on developing clean-label ingredients. Cargill Inc., a market leader, has established R&D centres in Minneapolis and Shanghai to provide innovative food ingredients.

Recent Developments

In 2021, Koninklijke DSM N.V. acquired First Choice Ingredients, a leader in the US taste market, as a developer of clean label, fermented dairy, and dairy-based savoury flavourings for taste and functional solutions in a variety of applications. The acquired company ferments and combines a variety of natural dairy products with cultures and enzymes to produce clean-label taste solutions with sensory and functional benefits. The strategy behind the acquisition grants First Choice Ingredients access to DSM's world-leading biotechnology tools, fermentation expertise, and global client relationships. The primary objective of Koninklijke DSM N.V.'s current endeavours is to grow the business.

In 2021, Cargill, Inc. introduced SimPure rice flour, a clean-label bulking agent with a comparable flavour, texture, and functionality to maltodextrin. At the SupplySide West trade show, the company officially unveiled the new ingredient. The primary objective of this new innovation was to broaden the company's product lineup.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type:



Natural Flavors

Malt

Flour

Natural Colors Others

Based on Form:



Dry Liquid

Based on Application:



Bakery

Beverages

Snacks and Cereals Others

Based on Regions:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific LAMEA

