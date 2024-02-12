Airborne Sensors Market Reaches $9.2 Billion In 2021, Projections To Hit $14.5 Billion By 2030 With A 5.3% CAGR Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Airborne Sensors Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Airborne Sensors Market," The airborne sensors market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.

An airborne sensor is a type of operator that can gather the information from airborne platforms; it can be manned or unmanned. It is mostly used for the missions such as military, public safety, academic and commercial remote sensing purposes. In defense sector, airborne sensors support surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance collection operations. Also, it can be used in Combat Search & Rescue (CSAR) and tactical combat operations. Moreover, signal intelligence plays vital role in government and defence authorities. Moreover, combination of signal intelligence and airborne sensor helps in detecting, identifying, locating, and tracking the full-time spectrum awareness and intelligence to national as well as a tactical user.

The airborne sensor industry will be witnessing a massive growth mainly because of the increase in adoption of airborne sensors in the defense sector. Airborne sensors can support surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance collection operations in military missions.

The global airborne sensors market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market has been divided into non-scanning and scanning airborne sensors. By application, the analysis has been divided into defense aircraft, commercial aircraft, and others. By region, the market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report focuses on the global airborne sensors market and the major products & applications, where airborne sensors are deployed. It further highlights numerous factors that influence the market growth, such as forecast, trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and roles of different key players that shape the market. The report focuses on the overall demand for airborne sensors in various countries, presenting data in terms of both value and volume. The revenue is calculated by proliferating the volume by region-specific prices, considering the region-wise differentiated prices.

IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE GLOBAL AIRBORNE SENSORS MARKET

The global airborne sensor market is predicted to witness a slow growth compared to previous years during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to the disturbance of supply chains and shutdown of factories. The government as well as companies have taken initiatives to beat or minimize the effect of the pandemic on the economy.

The U.S. military announced on November 2020, that they are working on airborne sensors that can detect pathogens and viruses such as COVID-19 in minutes or seconds. The name of the project is SenSARS project and the main aim of the project is to develop a sensor that can monitor the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the air for public health safety.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

On the basis of type, the non-scanning sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the defense aircraft sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growing market during the forecast period.

