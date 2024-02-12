NATO Chief Responds To Trump’S Security Risk Comments

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks, emphasizing the alliance's readiness to defend its members.



Stoltenberg warned that suggesting allies might not support each other undermines global security and increases risks for American and European troops.



He expressed hope for continued U.S. commitment to NATO, regardless of election outcomes.



This stance follows Trump's controversial comments about NATO countries not meeting defense spending targets.



In a South Carolina rally, Trump hinted at allowing Russia more freedom against "delinquent" NATO members, sparking reactions across the alliance.







Stoltenberg, known for maintaining NATO unity during Trump's presidency, is leaving his role in July.



Amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict, NATO has significantly bolstered its defenses, marking its largest military buildup since the Cold War.



NATO's cornerstone, Article 5, pledges mutual defense among members and was activated only once after the 9/11 attacks.



Despite a 2014 agreement to spend 2% of GDP on defense by 2024, disparities in spending persist among the 30 member states.



Trump's comments have drawn criticism, notably from Poland, which faces security concerns due to its proximity to Ukraine.



Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk highlighted the ongoing war's threat and the importance of U.S. solidarity with NATO.



Polish President Andrzej Duda and the German government also reaffirmed NATO's principle of collective defense.



The White House under President Joe Biden emphasized strengthening the NATO alliance and American leadership in global security, countering Trump's assertions.



These developments underline the importance of NATO unity and the potential impact of political rhetoric on international defense and security strategies.

