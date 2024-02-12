Indonesia At The Polls: A General’S Controversial Bid

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Around 205 million Indonesians are gearing up to elect their next president, with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, a retired general with a controversial past, leading the polls.



This election, set for Wednesday, also includes votes for parliament and local bodies. Should no presidential candidate win a majority, a runoff is slated for June.



Prabowo, defeated in previous elections by Jokowi , now has Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his vice-presidential candidate, enhancing his lead.



At his final rally, Prabowo vowed to enrich all Indonesians, despite allegations of human rights abuses in the 1990s under Suharto.



Surveys suggest Prabowo could win in the first round with 51.8% of votes, outpacing rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo.







Polling stations across Indonesia will reflect these dynamics from Papua to Sumatra.



Gibran's support and Jokowi's economic legacy play into Prabowo's favor, positioning this election as a decision on continuing Jokowi's policies.



Prabowo promises to uphold Jokowi's infrastructure and nationalization initiatives, crucial for Indonesia's role in the electric vehicle sector as a top nickel producer.



Diplomatically, Prabowo aims to maintain Indonesia's neutral stance amidst global tensions.



Yet, his potential presidency concerns some about democracy's future, with fears of rising populism.



However, this election underscores Indonesia's political crossroads, choosing between progress and past controversies.

Background









Indonesia's election is pivotal for democracy, and military-civil relations. Prabowo's military background, and alliance with Jokowi's legacy via Gibran, are crucial.









Prabowo's promises to continue Jokowi's economic policies aim to blend tradition with progress.



The election challenges Indonesia's diplomatic balance and Prabowo's leadership could shift its international stance.









In short, the vote shapes Indonesia's democratic course, economic strategy, and global diplomacy, influencing Southeast Asia's geopolitical dynamics.









MENAFN12022024007421016031ID1107840911