Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Forecast To 2030 - Increasing Incidence Of Diabetes Globally Drives Demand For Retinal Surgery Devices

"Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market (By Device Segment, Application, Regional Analysis), Company Profiles, Major Deals, Strategy and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global retinal surgery devices market is poised for a significant expansion during the forecast period, with expectations to achieve a market value of US$ 4.71 billion by 2030. These devices, integral to the treatment of an array of retinal diseases, including diabetic retinopathy and retinal detachment, are witnessing increased demand influenced by the growing prevalence of ophthalmic conditions.

The key factors propelling the retinal surgery devices market include a surge in the aging population, an uptick in the incidence of eye diseases, escalating numbers within the diabetic cohort, and a shift towards minimally invasive surgery procedures. Furthermore, technological innovations in this sector have introduced more effective treatment methods, most notably through minimally invasive surgical instruments that offer reduced pain, faster recovery, and less scarring.

Despite positive growth projections, the market confronts challenges such as the high expense of retinal surgery devices and the scarcity of skilled ophthalmic surgery professionals, which could potentially hinder market growth.

Regional Insights indicate North America as the dominant market for retinal surgery devices owing to a significant diabetic and aging population and a preference for minimally invasive surgical solutions. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience rapid growth attributed to improvements in healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness, and rising investments in healthcare.

In the realm of recent developments, notable advancements have been made:



The introduction of new ophthalmic viscosurgical devices by Bausch + Lomb Corporation that promise enhanced protection during cataract surgery.

Alcon's strategic acquisition of Ivantis, fortifying its position in the minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) sector with the novel Hydrus Microstent. Topcon's launch of the revolutionary Topcon Chronos Refraction System that integrates autorefraction and keratometry with subjective visual acuity testing.

In terms of market segmentation, the vitrectomy packs and vitrectomy machines are among the top market segments for retinal surgery devices, primarily due to their extensive use in a variety of retinal surgical procedures.

Analyzed from multiple vantage points, the expansive report with detailed figures and tables offers a comprehensive assessment of the dynamic retinal surgery devices market landscape, encompassing market forecasts, segment breakdowns, disease prevalence analytics, and regional market insights through to 2030. This deep-dive analysis serves as a crucial resource for stakeholders across the healthcare industry.

Among various applications, diabetic retinopathy captures a significant share of the market, a trend that is expected to be accentuated by an anticipated rise in its prevalence to affect roughly 11.3 million Americans by 2030.

Additional report takeaways highlight the global market for tamponades, catalyzed by the escalating occurrence of retinal detachment and other retinal conditions.

This report has been analyzed from 8 viewpoints:



Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast (2012 - 2030)

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market Share & Forecast (2012 - 2030)

Global Number of Persons Affected by Retinal Diseases (2015 - 2030)

By Segment - Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast (2012- 2030)

By Application - Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast (2012 - 2030)

By Region - Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market & Forecast (2013 - 2030)

Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market - Company Profiles, Major Deals, Strategy, Sales, Recent Developments Global Retinal Surgery Devices Market - Growth Drivers and Challenges

Companies Profiled



Alcon, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Formerly Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Ellex Medical Lasers (Acquired by Quantel Medical)

Escalon Medical

Iridex Corporation

Lumenis

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Optos, plc

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (Now Vivani Medical, Inc.) Topcon Corporation

For more information about this report visit

