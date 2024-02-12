(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Burlingame, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market, By Service Type (Transportation/Shipping and Warehousing), By Type (Cold Chain Logistics and Non-cold Chain Logistics), By Product Type (Bio-Pharma, Pharma , Medical Devices and Lab Diagnostics), By End User (Pharma and Biotech Companies, CROs, CMOs, and CDMOs and Biobanks), and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2024-2031. According to the report, the global pharmaceutical logistics market was valued at US$ 99.7 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 183 Bn by 2031 , growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2024 to 2031.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $99.7 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $183 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Service Type, By Type, By Product Type, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Restraints & Challenges . Complex regulatory guidelines Growth Drivers . Growing need for cold chain distribution of temperature sensitive pharmaceutical products

. Emergence of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals

Market Trends :

Cold Chain Logistics: The increasing demand for temperature-controlled pharmaceuticals has driven the growth of cold chain logistics. Cold chain logistics ensures the integrity and efficacy of temperature-sensitive drugs by maintaining controlled conditions during transportation and storage. This trend has led to the development of advanced cold chain logistics solutions, including temperature monitoring systems, specialized packaging, and refrigerated transportation.

Outsourcing of Logistics Services: Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing their logistics operations to specialized third-party logistics providers to streamline their supply chain and reduce costs. Outsourcing logistics services allow companies to focus on their core competencies while benefiting from the specialized expertise and infrastructure of logistics service providers. This trend is expected to continue as pharmaceutical companies seek to optimize their supply chain operations and meet the increasing demand for efficient and reliable logistics services.

Market Opportunities :

The cold chain logistics segment is expected to dominate the pharmaceutical logistics market due to the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products. Cold chain logistics ensures that pharmaceutical products are transported and stored in controlled temperature conditions to maintain their efficacy and integrity. With the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and vaccines, the need for cold chain logistics is on the rise. Furthermore, stringent regulatory requirements for the transportation and storage of temperature-sensitive drugs also contribute to the growth of this segment. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in cold chain logistics solutions to ensure the safe and efficient delivery of their products.

The pharmaceutical and biotech companies segment is expected to dominate the end-user segment in the pharmaceutical logistics market. The growing number of pharmaceutical companies and the increasing demand for innovative medicines drive the need for efficient logistics solutions. Pharmaceutical logistics companies play a crucial role in delivering drugs and medical products to healthcare facilities and patients, ensuring timely availability of medicines. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to expand globally, there will be a significant demand for logistics services tailored to the specific needs of pharmaceutical companies.

Recent Development :

In March 2023, Dentons, a logistics company, and transport on the purchase of trans-o-flex that specialise in the temperature controlled transportation of high-tech and medical goods.

In 2022, Lineage Logistics LLC, the biggest and the most inventive temperature controlled industrial REIT and logistics services provider in the world, purchase MTC logistics.

Key Market Takeaways :

The Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the increasing demand for temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. On the basis of service type, the transportation/shipping segment, including sea freight logistics, airfreight logistics, and overland logistics, is expected to hold a dominant position. This is due to the need for efficient and timely transportation of pharmaceutical products across different regions. In terms of type, the cold chain logistics segment is expected to dominate the market, driven by the growing demand for temperature-sensitive drugs and vaccines. Among the product types, the bio-pharma segment is expected to hold a dominant position, reflecting the increasing development and demand for biopharmaceutical products. In terms of end-users, the pharmaceutical and biotech companies segment is expected to dominate the market, as these companies are at the forefront of drug development and distribution.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and stringent regulatory standards for drug transportation and storage. Key players operating in the pharmaceutical logistics market include Maersk, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., DHL Group, and Kuehne+Nagel, among others. These players focus on providing specialized logistics services to the pharmaceutical industry, including temperature-controlled transportation and warehousing. They play a crucial role in ensuring the safe and efficient delivery of pharmaceutical products.

In conclusion, the pharmaceutical logistics market presents lucrative opportunities for growth, particularly in the cold chain logistics segment and in serving pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The increasing demand for temperature-sensitive drugs and the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry contribute to the growth of the market. As players in the market continue to innovate and provide specialized logistics solutions, the pharmaceutical industry will benefit from efficient and reliable transportation and warehousing services.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Service Type:



Transportation/Shipping



Sea Freight Logistics



Airfreight Logistics

Overland Logistics Warehousing



By Type:



Cold Chain Logistics Non-cold Chain Logistics

By Product Type:



Bio-Pharma

Pharma

Medical Devices Lab Diagnostics

By End User:



Pharma and Biotech Companies

CROs, CMOs, and CDMOs Biobanks



By Region:



North America



U.S.

Canada

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe



Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



South Africa



GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

