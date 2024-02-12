Ageless Smiles Dental Centre Announces Dental Implants For Pensioners In Perth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ageless Smiles Dental Centre, a leading dental practice in Perth, is proud to announce its affordable dental implants for pensioners in the region - href="" rel="external nofollow" com/dentist-perth/dental-implants/pensioners . Led by Dr. Rooshab Malde, the Principal of Ageless Smiles Dental Centre, this aims to improve oral health and restore confidence in individuals facing tooth loss or other dental issues.Dental implants offer a reliable solution for those with missing teeth, providing a near-permanent and natural-looking restoration option. Unlike dentures, which can be uncomfortable and may shift in the mouth, dental implants offer stability and durability, allowing individuals to enjoy a comfortable and functional smile.Dr. Rooshab Malde, Principal of Ageless Smiles Dental Centre, emphasises the importance of dental implants for pensioners, stating, "The team understands the impact that tooth loss can have on a person's quality of life, particularly for pensioners who may face limited options due to financial constraints. By offering affordable dental implants, the aim is to make high-quality dental care accessible to everyone in the Ageless Smiles community."Ageless Smiles Dental Centre is committed to ensuring that cost is not a barrier to receiving essential dental treatments. In addition to providing affordable dental implants, the practice offers assistance to pensioners in accessing their Superannuation funds and provides flexible payment arrangements to accommodate various financial situations."The team believes that everyone deserves to enjoy a healthy and beautiful smile, regardless of their age or financial circumstances," says Dr. Rooshab Malde. "The team is dedicated to providing compassionate care and personalised solutions to meet the unique needs of each patient."With a focus on patient satisfaction and comprehensive dental care, Ageless Smiles Dental Centre offers a range of services, including preventive care, restorative treatments, cosmetic dentistry, and emergency dental care. The practice utilises advanced technology and techniques to deliver exceptional results and ensure the comfort and safety of patients throughout their dental journey.Looking ahead, Dr. Rooshab Malde envisions a future where dental care is accessible to all individuals, stating, "The goal is to continue expanding the efforts to reach underserved populations and make a positive impact on the oral health of the community. Through ongoing education, outreach programs, and innovative solutions, The aim is to empower individuals to prioritise their oral health and enhance their overall well-being."For more information about Ageless Smiles Dental Centre - Dental Implants for Pensioners, please contact the practice directly at (08) 9478 3598.

Dr. Rooshab Malde

Ageless Smiles Dental Care

+61 8 9478 3598

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook