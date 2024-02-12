Tuanche Has Regained Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TuanChe Limited ("TuanChe" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TC ), a leading integrated automotive marketplace in China, today announced that it has received a notification letter (the "Compliance Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market Inc. ("Nasdaq") dated

February 9, 2024, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement").

As previously announced, TuanChe received a notification letter (the "Deficiency Notice") from the Nasdaq dated

February 17, 2023

indicating that the closing bid price for the Company's American depositary shares (the "ADSs") was below the minimum bid price of

$1.00

required for continued listing under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2)

for 30 consecutive business days. According to the Deficiency Notice, if at any time during the

180-day

compliance period, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs is at least

$1.00

for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. According to the Compliance Notice, the closing bid price of the Company's ADSs has been at $1.00 per ADS or greater for 10 consecutive business days from January 26 through February 8, 2024. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, and the matter is closed.

About TuanChe

Founded in 2010, TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:

TC ) is a leading integrated automotive marketplace in

China. TuanChe offers services to connect automotive consumers with various industry players such as automakers, dealers and other automotive service providers. TuanChe provides automotive marketing and transaction related services by integrating its online platforms with offline sales events. Through its integrated marketing solutions, TuanChe turns individual and isolated automobile purchase transactions into large-scale collective purchase activities by creating an interactive many-to-many environment. Furthermore, leveraging its proprietary data analytics and advanced digital marketing system, TuanChe's online marketing service platform helps industry customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising placements.



