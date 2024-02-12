The New Romantics: Gen Z Shuns Valentine's Clichés In Favour Of Pre-Loved Gifts, Adevinta Research Reveals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Younger European consumers lead the way in sustainable gifting this Valentine's Day, with 49% preferring to receive a one-of-a-kind pre-loved gift rather than a new, mass-produced item.

But last minute panic buying of traditional Valentine's merchandise means unwanted gifts are being thrown away or resold online.



12 February 2024 - Younger generations across Europe are leading in the race for romance this Valentine's Day, with 43% of Gen Z saying they plan to buy gifts for family, friends and loved ones, compared to 36% of Gen X and just 25% of Baby Boomers.

That's according to a new survey of 5,000 European consumers from Adevinta, a leading online classifieds group, which counts leboncoin (FR), Kleinanzeigen (DE), Marktplaats (NL), Milanuncios (ES), Subito (IT) and 2dehands/2ememain (BE) amongst its European re-commerce marketplaces.

The findings reveal that Gen Z make up the majority of first-time gifters; more than 1 in 4 (26%) plan to give a gift this year having never done so before, compared to 13% of all respondents. And this generation of 'new romantics' is moving away from stereotypical Valentine's gifts, and are more likely to want to give or receive one-of-a-kind, second-hand presents this year.

Half of Gen Z respondents (50%) believe that Valentine's Day is too focused on consumerism, with 49% preferring to receive a truly unique, pre-loved gift rather than a new, mass produced item.

Paul Heimann, Head of Re-Commerce for Adevinta, and CEO of Kleinanzeigen, commented: “It's heartening to see an emerging generation of consumers opting for more meaningful and sustainable gifting choices this Valentine's Day. By starting to shift mindsets around major retail moments in the year, we can move away from mass production towards more conscious consumption.

“We are playing an important role in this re-commerce revolution by offering consumers access to a vast selection of unique, used or refurbished items - powering commerce that's good for people's pockets, as well as the planet.”

Tainted love: Unwanted gifts from 'last minute lovers' going to waste

In spite of best intentions, last minute buying amongst half of Gen Z respondents means many are still resorting to traditional Valentine's Day merchandise. 42% confess to buying a Valentine's gift they know is unoriginal or cliché, despite 50% wishing they could have given a more special and unique gift.

As a result, many gifts are getting the thumbs down from unimpressed recipients. More than one in three (36%) Gen Z respondents have received a gift they have no use for, almost one in four (23%) have thrown a Valentine's gift away, and nearly one in five (18%) have later sold an unwanted Valentine's gift online.

From unloved to pre-loved: the second-hand shopping opportunity

Encouragingly, the survey findings reveal that second-hand marketplaces have become a destination of choice for discerning consumers looking for a special something for their special someone this Valentine's Day. 44% of Gen Z consumers believe second-hand online marketplaces offer more choice for meaningful or unique gifts than brick and mortar shops. And 39% say Valentine's gifts from major online retailers are impersonal, compared to 33% of Gen X and 28% of Baby Boomers.

The cost and climate benefits of second-hand shopping are also on the minds of this new generation of conscious consumers. 57% of Gen Z recognise it is more affordable than buying brand-new, compared to 50% of Gen X and 52% of Baby Boomers. And 56% believe that buying pre-loved, vintage, or second-hand Valentine's Day gifts is better for the environment.

Paul Heimann, Head of Re-Commerce for Adevinta, and CEO of Kleinanzeigen, added: “Every year in the run up to Valentine's Day, consumers are faced with the same selection of mass produced items that are as likely to disappoint as they are to delight. This leads to huge amounts of unnecessary waste as people throw away unwanted presents.

“Thankfully, second-hand marketplaces give thoughtful romantics the chance to find that one-of-a kind gift that will be looked after and loved. As well as protecting the planet by giving second-hand items a second chance, re-commerce allows people to make their hard earned money go further. And for those who have received unwanted gifts, there is the opportunity to generate some cash by reselling them, rather than letting them go to waste.”

Methodology

5,024 nationally representative respondents (aged 16+) across Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and Netherlands were surveyed online between 21st and 25th January 2024. Research was commissioned by Adevinta and conducted by market research consultancy Censuswide.

