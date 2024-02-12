Oncoheroes Biosciences Proudly Announces Its Participation In The First Oncothon By Oncodaily

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Oncothon is the first 24-hour worldwide telethon that aims to support pediatric cancer research.

- Patty Anderson, Ally's motherBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oncoheroes Biosciences proudly announces its participation in the first Oncothon , a 24-hour worldwide telethon organized by Oncodaily. This unprecedented event, scheduled for February 15th in alignment with International Childhood Cancer Day, aims to raise crucial funds to support the EHFK VolVin trial.Founded by two fathers personally affected by childhood cancer, Ricardo García and Cesare Spadoni, Oncoheroes Biosciences is the first biotech company exclusively dedicated to developing new therapies for pediatric oncology. The company is ready to evaluate the efficacy of its promising compound, Volasertib, in the EHFK VolVin clinical trial, in partnership with the Hopp Children's Cancer Center Heidelberg (KiTZ). Volasertib will be tested in five pediatric cancer indications (alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, Ewing's Sarcoma, medulloblastoma, neuroblastoma, and diffuse midline glioma (DIMG), including diffuse intrinsic stem glioma (DIPG)) across 20 hospitals worldwide.Oncodaily, a specialized media outlet in oncology, is set to host its inaugural Oncothon, marking a significant milestone for the organization. The global community is warmly invited to contribute to this vital cause during the 24-hour fundraising event, which will be streamed worldwide via several social media platforms. Throughout this unique initiative, pediatric oncology experts, caregivers, survivors, researchers, and various members of the childhood cancer community will come together to share their experiences.Donations of any size are encouraged and will be directed towards the Ally Anderson Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Fund. This fund is supported by the Arms Wide Open Childhood Cancer Foundation and is named in memory of Ally Anderson, a courageous fighter against alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma who tragically passed away last November. This heartfelt initiative not only aims to raise funds for the EHFK VolVin clinical trial but also serves as a poignant tribute to Ally's resilience and the urgent need for advancements in pediatric cancer research. "A few days before Ally left us, Ally was determined to make a difference so other children could access what eluded her. Her foremost goal was to support Oncoheroes in launching Volasertib's trial" stated Patty Anderson, Ally's mother.Beyond fundraising, the event aims to increase global awareness of the scarcity of treatment options for children with cancer, highlighting the critical gap in pediatric oncology research and drug development. You can check the list of confirmed speakers and contribute to the cause at Oncothon's website.

