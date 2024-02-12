Performance Auto Solutions Clinches Victory At NASA Northeast Regional Championship TT3 At New Jersey Motorsports Park

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HOLBROOK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Date: Nov 3-5 2023Location: New Jersey Motorsports Park Lightning, NJPerformance Auto Solutions , renowned for its expertise in automotive racing and performance tuning, proudly announces a spectacular victory at the NASA (National Auto Sport Association) Northeast Regional Championship TT3, hosted at the New Jersey Motorsports Park Lightning. This achievement highlights the team's unwavering commitment to excellence in the highly competitive world of motorsports.At the event, which featured some of the most adept racers and high-performance vehicles in the region, Performance Auto Solutions stood out. Led by co-owners Joe Muench and Colin Fitzgerald, the team's vehicle showcased superior performance, a result of expert tuning and strategic preparation, securing a remarkable first-place finish.Joe Muench and Colin Fitzgerald, both seasoned in the realm of automotive racing, have cultivated a team that exemplifies passion, technical skill, and a dedication to racing excellence. Their guidance and expertise were instrumental in achieving this prestigious win."We're ecstatic about our team's performance at the NASA Northeast Regional Championship at New Jersey Motorsports Park," expressed Colin Fitzgerald. Joe Muench remarked, "This victory underscores our team's hard work, dedication, and our pursuit of racing perfection. We're incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together."This triumph at the New Jersey Motorsports Park Lightning is a testament to Performance Auto Solutions' prowess in automotive sports. The team extends heartfelt thanks to its dedicated members, partners, and sponsors, whose support has been integral to their success.With this win, Performance Auto Solutions is energized and looking forward to future challenges, aiming to further their legacy in the racing arena.For more information about Performance Auto Solutions and their championship-level services, please visit their website at or follow them on their social media platforms.For Media Inquiries:Contact: Sales TeamEmail: ...Phone: 631-858-0312High-resolution images from the event and additional information about the team and vehicle are available upon request.Opportunities for interviews with key team members, including Joe Muench and Colin Fitzgerald, can be arranged.

