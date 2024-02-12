Rhetorik Acquires 1 Stop Data Two UK-Based B2B Data Vendors Come Together With Strong European And Global Focus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rhetorik logo

1 Stop Data logo

LeadNeuron - skills-based targeting

Combined entity extends enterprise-grade, B2B data services, offering more data and delivery options and creating a unique global solution to drive growth

- Meredith Amdur, CEO Rhetorik LtdWOKINGHAM, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rhetorik Ltd., a leading global B2B data excellence services company, today announced the acquisition of 1 Stop Data , Ltd, a UK-based B2B data business, delivering global business intelligence with a rich background in advanced data enhancement, lead generation, and digital marketing.This groundbreaking collaboration propels the combined company into the forefront of business intelligence companies, forming a strategic combination that leverages the collective expertise and in-depth content of both organizations.The combination extends the reach of Rhetorik's data, AI, analytics and insights capabilities with a powerful self-service data platform and an experienced and well-respected team offering a suite of sales and marketing support services.Meredith Amdur, CEO of Rhetorik, says“we are very excited to be collaborating with 1 Stop Data to amplify our data properties and extend our global reach. Following the recent launch of Rhetorik's LeadNeuron, the AI-driven custom audience builder , we see tremendous opportunities in enabling clients to access and consume our ever-expanding datasets in new ways, to support new use cases.“In the months to come”, continued Amdur,“we will proactively engage with our combined customer base to understand their evolving needs and ensure that our reimagined company not only meets but exceeds expectations by delivering even greater value.”Pauline Murphy, CEO of 1 Stop Data, will actively support Rhetorik to ensure that all customers derive optimal value from the new data opportunities. Her commitment underscores our dedication to seamless integration and customer satisfaction.“This union is a strategic elevation towards business intelligence excellence,” commented Murphy.“Rhetorik and 1 Stop Data are committed to shaping the future of the industry, offering unparalleled solutions, and setting new standards for innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity. I am truly excited to be a part of the innovations coming from Rhetorik that will shape the future of B2B data for the AI generation.”About 1 Stop DataEstablished in 2001, 1 Stop Data has distinguished itself by providing exceptional global business information, coupled with in-depth coverage of executive contacts. With a rich background in advanced data enhancement, lead generation, and digital marketing, 1 Stop Data brings a new dimension of content and expertise to this transformative partnership, enriching our capabilities and expanding our service offerings.About RhetorikRhetorik Ltd. is a global, AI-driven B2B data and data services company, dedicated to delivering exceptional data solutions to marketing and talent clients worldwide. With a focus on data quality, compliance, and innovation, Rhetorik empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their data and drive impactful results.

Luc Beaudet

Rhetorik Ltd

+44 118 989 5850

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube