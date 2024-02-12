Aerostructures Soar : Market Expected To Reach $114.8 Billion By 2032-Insights By Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aerostructures Market

An aerostructure refers to airframe of aircraft that incldues fuselage, wings, or control surfaces, and other parts.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled,“Aerostructures Market by Component (Wings, Fuselage, Empennage, Control Surfaces, and Others), Material (Metals, Composites, and Alloys), and Aircraft Type, (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”.

According to the report, the global aerostructures industry size generated $62.0 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $114.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global aerostructures market is driven by factors such as surge in global air passenger traffic and increase in aircraft demand and production, and advancements in materials engineering. However, regulatory compliance and the disruption in the supply chain hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for aging aircraft and surge in the development and adoption of electric aircraft are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the aerostructures market during the forecast period.

The wings segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on component, the wings segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global aerostructures market revenue , and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as manufacturers receive contracts from prominent aircraft makers to build and supply critical parts such as aerostructures for aircraft. However, the empennage segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in focus on the development of aircraft and aerostructure components that are made up of environmentally friendly materials and technologies.

The metals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on the material, the metals segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global aerostructures market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a continued demand for traditional materials such as aluminum and titanium in aerostructures. Moreover, the composites segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in the production of composite aerostructures due to their advantages such as lightweight, high strength, and corrosion resistance.

The commercial segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on aircraft type, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global aerostructures market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as there is a rise in the use of advanced manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, to make certain components of commercial aircraft aerostructure. Moreover, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the need for new commercial aircraft due to rise in global air travel and increase in passenger demand.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the aerostructures market revenue, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is rise in aircraft production, and increase in new aircraft orders. However, Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increased demand for various components, including aerostructures due to rise in the number of orders for new aircraft to expand the fleet and increase the capacity of the airlines.

Leading Market Players: -

Airbus SE

ELBIT SYSTEMS LTD.

Saab AB

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Triumph Group, Inc.

AAR Corporation

GKN Aerospace Services Limited.

Boeing

FACC AG

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aerostructures market . These players have adopted various strategies such contract, partnership, agreement, expansion, product launch, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

The Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on Aerostructures Industry

Russia Ukraine war could cause delays or cancelling of new aircraft orders, affecting manufacturers' schedules and subsequent aerostructure requirements. The geopolitical pressures may affect investment decisions and consumer confidence. Aerospace firms may delay or reconsider expansion plans, research and development investments, or the launch of new projects due to unforeseen geopolitics.

Such tensions can also sway the demand for air travel and aviation services. Heightened uncertainty and security considerations might result in a decreased demand for new aircraft, prompting aerostructure manufacturers to adapt production levels in response to shifts in orders.

