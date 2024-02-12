The 2025 HÄUSER-AWARD: Simply Good Houses. The Search Is On For Individual Detached Houses That Are Suitable For Everyday Life

(MENAFN- Pressat) Hamburg, February 9, 2024 – Building has become increasingly complex and complicated in recent years, especially in terms of construction and building technology. But even in architecture, the most convincing solutions do not necessarily have to be the most elaborate - on the contrary. Focusing on the essentials, rethinking and redefining requirements is more important than ever in times of climate change, energy crisis and scarce resources - and makes both economic and ecological sense.

The motto for the 2025 HÄUSER-AWARD is therefore "Simply good houses". This is not about joyless renunciation or radical reduction, but rather about sustainability in the best sense of the word. After all, simplicity in architecture can refer to many things: formal, functional or design aspects, efficient constructions, robust technology. Or to pragmatic, cost-effective solutions, the economical use of space, energy and materials or even single-variety construction. And also flexible floor plans that can be easily adapted to changing living requirements.

Anne Zuber, Editor-in-Chief of HÄUSER: "For the 2025 HÄUSER AWARD, we are looking for cleverly planned and creatively sophisticated homes that are suitable for everyday use, sustainable and long-lasting - preferably also developed from existing buildings. That is why we are expressly looking for conversions and extensions in addition to new buildings. But in any case, we are simply looking for good architecture!"

The internationally renowned and annual HÄUSER-AWARD architecture prize is now in its 22nd year. Architects from all over Europe are eligible to take part. The HÄUSER editorial team presents the award together with the Association of German Architects (BDA), the Association of Private Building Owners (VPB), JUNG and Parkett Dietrich. Prize money totaling €15,000 will be awarded. In addition, the VPB will pay each client of an award-winning house a bonus of €1,000. This does not apply if the client is also the architect of the house. In 2025, HÄUSER will once again award the Interior Prize for the outstanding quality of interior design in cooperation with Parkett Dietrich. The prize is endowed with €2,000.

The closing date for entries is Monday, May 6, 2024, and the date of the postmark will apply. Legal recourse is excluded. HÄUSER will publish the results of the competition in April 2025 and the winners will also be officially announced and honored at an awards ceremony. The best projects will also be presented in an accompanying book.

The competition conditions and entry forms are available at .

The winners of the HÄUSER-AWARD 2024 will be presented in HÄUSER issue 02/2024, which will be published on April 12, 2024. The award ceremony will take place on April 11 as part of the JUNG Elbgespräche at the Business Club Hamburg.

