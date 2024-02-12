Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Slovenia's Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, Monday, a cable of congratulations from the president of Slovenia Natasa Pirc Musar, on assuming the leadership's top post.

President Musar wished His Highness the Amir success and prosperity in the development of the State of Kuwait and hoped he would enjoy lifelong good health.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal reciprocated with a cable to the President, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the good sentiments and wished her lifelong wellness. (end)

