Shusha Championship In Rhythmic Gymnastics Wraps Up

The Shusha Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics has come to an
end.
The competition was co-organized by Shusha Children and Youth
Development Centre and the Ocaq Sport Club among 9–11-year-old
gymnasts, Azernews reports.
Around 20 gymnasts took part in the competitions held at the
Baku Olympic Sports Complex. The main purpose of the tournament was
to increase interest in this sport among kids.
The winners of the Shusha Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics
were awarded cups, medals, diplomas, and gifts.
Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises
seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International
Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).
The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The
restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new
level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not
remain unnoticed.
The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious
federations.
For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the
Top 10 gymnastics federations.
From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was
included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations, and for the
last three years, it has topped the list.
The National Gymnastics Arena, known for its excellent
infrastructure and spectator-friendly environment, promises to
provide an ideal setting for prestigious sporting events.
