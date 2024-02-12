Trial Of Those Arrested For FETO Begins In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Fatime Letifova
The trial of Doyrush Jafarov, one of the Fetullah Terrorist
Organization's (FETO) former leaders, Gumrah Abdurakhmanov, the
person in charge of financial affairs, Ruslan Aliyev, the "Yurd"
center's director, and Anar Aliyev, who is in charge of
organizational affairs, is starting, Azernews reports.
The criminal cases against Doyrush Jafarov and Anar Aliyev have
been sent to the Absheron District Court.
The criminal case of Ilkin Hashimli, and the others will be
heard in Binagadi, and the criminal case of Gumrah Abdurakhmanov
will be heard in Narimanov District Court.
It is worth noting that FETO has been regarded as a security
threat since December 2013, in Turkiye, when the terrorist group
emerged as the perpetrator of two coup attempts disguised as graft
probes. Under more intense scrutiny since July 15, 2016, when a
coup attempt by its infiltrators in the army was carried out, which
left 251 people dead and thousands more injured.
Besides, under a Turkish state of emergency following the
attempt, tens of thousands of people were detained, arrested, or
dismissed from public sector jobs.
Prosecutors say that the group's infiltrators in law
enforcement, the judiciary, bureaucracy, and the military waged a
long-running campaign to topple the government. The group is also
implicated in a string of cases related to its alleged plots to
imprison its critics, money laundering, fraud, and forgery.
The terrorist group faces operations almost daily as
investigators still try to uncover their massive network of
infiltrators everywhere, from the military and police to the
judiciary and bureaucracy.
