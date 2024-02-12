Zelensky Signs Laws Extending Martial Law, General Mobilization In Ukraine Until May 13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the laws approving his decrees on the extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine from February 14 for 90 days, until May 13.

That's according to the website of the Ukrainian parliament, Ukrinform reports.

The head of state signed Law No. 10456 "On the Approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine 'On Extending the Period of Martial Law in Ukraine'" and Law No. 10457 "On the Approval of the Decree of the President of Ukraine 'On Extending the Period of General Mobilization'" on February 12.

The term of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine has been extended until May 13.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. On the same day, martial law was introduced in the country and general mobilization was announced - until March 26.

Subsequently, the period of martial law and general mobilization was extended by the parliament until April 25, May 25, August 23, November 21, 2022, February 19, May 20, August 18, November 15, 2023, and February 14, 2024.