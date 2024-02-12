Polish Farmers Start Protest At Two More Checkpoints On Ukraine Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish farmers have restricted traffic on the roads leading through the Zosin-Ustyluh and Dolhobyczow-Uhryniv checkpoints and again blocked the Shehyni checkpoint.

That's according to a statement posted on the website of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service, Ukrinform reports.

According to Polish border guards, at 10:10 on Monday, February 12, Polish farmers started their protests near the Zosin checkpoint. Protesters intend to let through three trucks weighing more than 3.5 tonnes per hour. Passenger cars, buses, vehicles with humanitarian aid and vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes moving in both directions will be processed as usual.

According to Ukrainian border guards, at around 10:00, almost 150 picketers and 20 units of agricultural machinery began blocking traffic near the Dolhobyczow checkpoint. The movement of trucks weighing up to 7.5 tonnes in both directions, as well as trucks weighing more than 7.5 tonnes entering Poland, has been restricted. The protesters intend to let through two trucks per hour in both directions.

In addition, Polish farmers renewed their protests at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. According to available information, they will let through one truck per hour. The protest will not affect the passage of cars and buses.

Since February 9, 2024, protests have been ongoing in Poland near the border with Ukraine on the highways leading through the Dorohusk-Yahodyn and Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoints.

Photo credit: Suspilne Lviv