Change Of British High Commissioner To Rwanda: Alison Thorpe

Ms Alison Thorpe has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Rwanda in succession to Mr Omar Daair OBE, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Thorpe will take up her appointment during September 2024.

