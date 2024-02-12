               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Change Of British High Commissioner To Rwanda: Alison Thorpe


2/12/2024

Ms Alison Thorpe has been appointed British High Commissioner to the Republic of Rwanda in succession to Mr Omar Daair OBE, who will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment. Ms Thorpe will take up her appointment during September 2024.

Curriculum vitae

Full name: Alison Heather Thorpe

Place of birth: Lichfield, Staffordshire, UK


Year

Role

2022 to present

Head of Africa Department Central and Southern and Special Envoy to the Great Lakes

April 2022 to August 2022

FCDO, Director Transformation

2020 to 2022

FCDO, Deputy Director for Culture and Engagement

2019 to 2020

FCO, Deputy Director, Prosperity Fund Global Trade and Business Environment Programme

2018 to 2019

FCO, Deputy Director Africa Strategy

2014 to 2018

FCO, Africa Directorate, Head of Africa Strategy and Network Unit

2010 to 2014

Stockholm, Deputy Head of Mission

2006 to 2009

Skopje, Deputy Head of Mission

2005 to 2006

Maternity leave

Jan 2005 to Sept 2005

FCO, Counter Terrorism Department, Head of Al Qaeda, Middle East and Africa Section

2003 to 2004

FCO, Assistant Private Secretary/Minister for the Middle East

2002

FCO, PS to the Political Director

1998 to 2001

Beirut, Third Secretary Political

1997 to 1998

Geneva, UK Mission, Assistant Desk Officer
United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

