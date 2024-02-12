               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mauritania: President Of Republic Receives Written Message From Algerian Counterpart


2/12/2024 6:04:43 AM

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, received a written message from His Excellency Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

The message was delivered by Mr. Ahmed Attaf, the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mauritanian Embassy in Jakarta.

MENAFN12022024002747001784ID1107840787

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search