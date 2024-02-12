Mauritania: President Of Republic Receives Written Message From Algerian Counterpart

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
The President of the Republic, His Excellency Mr. Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, received a written message from His Excellency Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.
The message was delivered by Mr. Ahmed Attaf, the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad.
