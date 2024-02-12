Prohance Appoints Brendan Maree As Vice President & Country Manager For Australia & New Zealand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brendan Maree, Vice President & Country Manager, ProHance - Australia & New Zealand

ProHance appoints Brendan Maree as VP & Country Manager for ANZ, bolstering growth & innovation in Partner Ecosystem, Hybrid Work, & Opex Optimization.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ProHance announces the appointment of Brendan Maree as the Vice President & Country Manager for the Australia & New Zealand market.Brendan's extensive experience and expertise will play a pivotal role in advancing the company's growth and success, and in reinforcing ProHance's presence in the dynamic ANZ region. With a clear vision for 2024, his primary focus will be on securing marquee customers, and introduce the company's innovative solutions, particularly in the realms of Partner Ecosystem Management, Hybrid Work, and Opex Optimization within the market.Brendan's appointment is a crucial step in showcasing the transformative potential of ProHance's offerings.“I am excited to join ProHance and contribute to the company's growth. We will aim to empower businesses in enhancing collaboration, streamlining operations, and foster stronger connections within their networks,” commented Brendan.With over 20 years of experience in IT sales and business development in companies such as 8x8 and Interactive Intelligence, Brendan in his previous roles accelerated revenue and played an important role in strategic recruitment, engagement with telecom operators, and establishing new partnerships, highlighting his ability to drive growth and build strong teams.Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance, says, "We are confident that Brendan Maree's extensive experience and strategic mindset will significantly contribute to ProHance's success in the Australia & New Zealand market."Apart from his professional achievements, Brendan is a veteran of the Royal Australian Navy and an avid triathlete.

