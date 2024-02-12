The Borders Of The Numeric World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Iron Age: Poems 1973-2023. A project in over 30 languages

- Herbert ArltVIENNA, AUSTRIA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Content File Book "The Iron Age":The new normality seems to accept that world ist black and white, 0 and 1 (see poem "Digital Humanism"). The digital simulation of signs, languages , colors, the arts, knowledge is their reduction. Stories are accepted as facts. Framing is dominating the public. The reality is ignored. Since thousands of years the Iron Age (Ovid) seems to be the normality of mankind, their way of self-destruction.The File Book "The Iron Age" shows the brutality but also new ways. Herbert Arlt published his first poems volume 1973 with 15 years ("von großen städten" - about big cities). It had its public in his school in Bregenz, supported by a journalist of a newspaper, distributed via radio. Background were translations of Herbert Arlt from English (Sylvia Plath, Leonard Cohen), French (Paul Eluard, Charles Baudelaire), Latin (Ovid). Today the poems are intertexts (about the term see Appendix of "The Iron Age") with ten thousand of sources.There is a documented history, how he and his networks used print and digital media: File Books were innovations of INST ( ) for a new world public: The newest format is Hyper Book (see the Appendix of "The Iron Age" in cooperation with theatres from various parts of the world. The innovation comes not with the play of existing software but with the knowledge of the borders of digitization , with the confrontation with a multitude of languages.Extraordinary is not only the usage and developing of innovative technologies, but also the quantity of languages of the world projects. The diverse languages forced to create new accesses. Poetry is not new programming, but the correspondence of the need to deal with complexities, diversities, contradictions.The context of the File Book "The Iron Age" are the coordination of translations of Jura Soyfer (died on 16.2.1939 with 26 years in the Nazi Concentration Camp Buchenwald) in over 50 languages, the translation of his scientific texts (UNESCO, EU, European Parliament etc.) in over 40 languages, projects, speeches etc. in over 120 countries. This was the end of translating from language to language. New were projects to find out for example which are the unifying aspects of a word like "vagabond" and which are the differences. There are similar words in different languages in Europe with Latin background. But the meaning is different. But there are similar figures in Asia and Europe and the meaning is the same (Searchers for wisdom).His poem "Colors" (at Prologue of "The Iron Age") shows not only the reason of the defeat of the brutal Nazi regime: "General Winter/ is snow/ on racial arrogance". It also shows the borders of a numeric world: "Colors/ are new portals/ to worlds". It will come with a new usage of quantum technology (Arlt made key inventions in this field).Jura Soyfer shows in his play "The End of the World" (written 1936) that Hitler ignored Einstein because of racist reasons. The racist theory was the reason for borders for developing technology, weapons. The "supremacy" of the white race, of the Aryans ended with capitulation. Millions died but are not forgotten. The warriors came to their borders. But repeatedly they try to establish their crime: war.Those who use their knowledge, their languages for power, war, can enter for some time the world communication: "With words/ like Blitzkrieg/ entered German in the world languages" (at "Prologue", "Languages". But they will lose the importance for world communication with their defeat. And this defeat will come inevitable: "The surviving mass murderers as/ Losers in the face of human rights" (Poem: "The Defeat of Violence").This is not true only of German. The military revolution is after 500 years now at its end. Perhaps the end of a world will come that is inhabited by human beings. But also new cooperations are possible.On 2.2.2024 the File Book "Das eherne Zeitalter" was presented via OTS (news agency in Austria) in German. The presentation of "The Iron Age" is today (11.2.2024) in English at EIN Presswire. The File Book "L'âge du fer" will follow (all three File Books written or translated by Herbert Arlt). Translations in over 30 languages are on the way.The poems of the File Book "The Iron Age" do not show only the brutality of the world in the time of the "Iron Age", but also new (democratic) possibilities. The Book Fairs are history, only scenery of a new poetry. The world of the traditional media seems to be a ghost world: "Word Fields/ are to be consolidated/ to battle cries/ of the Ghost Armies". The Artificial Intelligence shows stupidity of 0 and 1, the borders of the simulations.The "Iron Age" is since thousands of years the time of violence - against nature, against human beings, against people. The new possibility is conversion (Energy, Societies), fair democracy. "Our Creative Diversity" (UNESCO, 1996) could get reality.

