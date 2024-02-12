Grand Prix Victory for Germany’s David Will and Zinedream

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 9 February 2024



Day two of the President’s Cup unfolded with a series of riveting classes, each demanding precision, agility and unwavering determination from both horse and rider. As the sun graced the arena, the stage was set for a day of intense competition and memorable moments at Al Forsan International Sports Resort.





Front Row L-R: H.E. Major General Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, Ingmar de Vos, President of the International Equestrian Federation, Patrick Aoun, Longines Regional Brand Manager for the Middle East and Southeast Asia and His Excellency Sultan Al Yahyai, Chairman of the Show Jumping Committee of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, Director General of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club

Back Row L-R: Henrik von Eckermann, David Will and Rolf-Göran Bengtsson

Credit: UAEERF / Nour Al Masri



First up was the CSI2* Fatima Bint Mubarak Speed Stakes, which served as a 2nd chance for riders to qualify for Saturday’s CSI2* Grand Prix. Jordan’s Sara Hussein Saleh Al Armouti jumped clear in this 1.40m speed round and stopped the clock on 63.40s to secure 1st place on her family-owned Gladiator-P, a 13-year-old gelding by Nabab De Reve. Emirati Hazza Hamad Aldhaheri jumped into 2nd place on Eloy, while 3rd place went to Syria’s Sham Al Assad on Chapeau TN. The top 30 combinations from this thrilling class, along with 20 riders and their mounts from yesterday’s Abu Dhabi Sports Council Classic Qualifier will jump in the CSI2* Longines Grand Prix at 15:30 for a chance to walk away with a share of the €30,800 purse.







In the CSI2* Abu Dhabi Sports Council Cup, it was Emirati rider Salim Khamis Al Suwaidi who clinched the win on Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club’s Cimberly 23. This careful and clever 10-year-old mare by Canstakko jumped clear over the 1.30m course in 22.26s, just enough to push Syria’s Mohammed Fadi Al Zabibi and Chanel’s Boy into 2nd place. Katie Speller of Great Britain out in a stellar performance on The B.E. Stud’s Be Alcantara to finish in 3rd place.



“It was a great class and Cimberly has been jumping exceptionally well this season with many wins. She’s still a young mare and I’m excited to put her up to the next level next season. I’d like to thank H.E. Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, and Sultan Mohammed Khalifa Al Yahyai, Director General of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, and Chairman of the Equestrian and Racing Federation's Show Jumping Committee.” Al Suwaidi commented.



On to the CSICh 1.10m Cavalor Children’s Stakes where 14-year-old Emirati rider Saleh Mufrrej Ali Mohamed Alkaribi jumped a lightning-quick round on Espresso, owned by Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club. The combination jumped clear in 50.83s, knocking almost 4s off 2nd placed rider Setareh Sadeghi’s time. Alkarbi has been on excellent form of late, with multiple wins and top 5 placings at the recent Sharjah CSICh on Espresso and his other ride, Super Trooper. Whilst the top spot eluded 13-year-old Canadian Sadeghi and Alesi today, the pair have also had a great start to the year, with recent victories at the CSICh-A in Abu Dhabi and on home turf at the CSI2* Sustainable City Horse Show. She finished 2nd today in a time of 54.77s, ahead of fellow Canadian rider Hamzah Jamal Almahamid on Jasmine, who jumped clear into 3rd place in a time of 59.32s.



French rider Olivier Perreau stepped up a couple of gears to clinch the top spot in the CSIO5* UAE Equestrian Federation Speed Stakes, winning this 1.45m speed class in 63.67s on Bresil de Carnaval Santa Rosa. This win follows Perreau’s 3rd place finish in yesterday’s CSIO5* Al Shira’aa Welcome Stakes. Jumping into 2nd place was Joseph Stockdale on his Olympic-hopeful, Equine America Cacharel, who went clear in 65.12s. Close behind Stockdale was Switzerland’s Janika Sprunger on the 9-year-old chestnut mare, Kinmar Scarlett.



The second day of the show finished with the prestigious CSIO5* President of the UAE Showjumping Cup presented by Longines. Course designer Santiago Varela (ESP) devised a complex 1.60m track that saw 13 of the 38 starters jump clear. The top ten riders went through to the jump-off, but it was Germany’s David Will riding Zinedream that stormed into first place, jumping an incredible clear in 44.68s on this impressive 10-year-old bay stallion. Only three riders finished the jump-off penalty-free, with 2nd and 3rd places both going to Swedish team riders. Henrik von Eckermann, the current World number one, gave it his all, but he couldn’t quite catch Will’s time and had to settle for 2nd place on King Edward. Teammate Rolf-Göran Bengtsson finished in 3rd place on Zuccero HV in a time of 50.79s.



Will said of his victory, “I’m delighted with this win. Zinedream is still stepping up to this level, and with saving my more experienced horse for Sunday’s Longines League of Nations™, I thought we’d see how he does today - and he did not disappoint! He surprised us all and we couldn’t be happier.“



The show continues until Sunday 11 February, culminating with the Longines League of Nations™ qualifier at 13:30.







