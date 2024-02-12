Mariana Frauches Chaves Jumps to Victory in the CSI2* Longines Grand Prix

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications)

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 10 February 2024



Throwing down another extraordinary performance, Emirati rider Saleh Mufrrej Ali Mohamed Alkarbi and the 15-year-old aptly named Espresso stormed to another victory in the CSICh Cavalor Children’s Cup. 14-year-old Alkarbi stopped the clock on 23.52s to take his second win of the show and hold on to his crown for another year, having won both children’s classes in the 2023 edition of the President’s Cup. Closely behind in 2nd place, jumping clear in the slightly slower time of 24.51s was another incredibly talented young Emirati, Alya Adnan Awadh Almheiri and her mare, Douwecara. Another combination that has been on top form, they won the CHICh-A Special two phase in Sharjah last week, and the CSI2* Special two phase in Dubai last December, competing against seasoned professionals. Jordanian rider Zaid Khalaf and D’accord followed in 3rd place, with a careful clear round in 42.11s.





Photo Caption: First-time Grand Prix winner Mariana Frauches Chaves jumping to victory

Credit: UAEERF / Nour Al Masri





Emirati athletes continued to dominate the day’s second class, the CSIJ Al Forsan International Sports Resort Cup, with the top three spots going to these gifted young riders. Mabkhout Owaida Alkirbi and Pogba, an eye-catching black mare owned by Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, headed the field with a clear in 23.76s. Just a fraction behind, and jumping into 2nd place, was another member of the Alkirbi family, Abdalla Hamad Ali Al Kirbi and Demphis. The pair finished in 23.89, not quite fast enough to replicate their spate of recent wins around the Emirates. Mohammad Saeed Al Ghurair and Ikaros rounded up the top three, taking 3rd place with a clear round in 26.64s.



Success bestowed Syrian riders in the CSI2* Abu Dhabi Sports Council Classic with a clean sweep of the leaderboard. From the 61 starters in this 1.35m class, 19 went through to the jump-off in this Mini Grand Prix. Sham Al Assad headed the all-Syrian top 5, jumping a spectacular clear in a speedy 37.83s on Chapeau TN, a 12-year-old stallion owned by Team Nijhof Vof. 2nd place went to Hadi Nizam who piloted 10-year-old Sindy round the jump-off in 39.66s. Hot on his hooves was Mohamad Mogheeth Al Shehab riding 12-year-old Calidore de Beaupre Z, owned by Fatima Berri.



Asked about the win this afternoon, Al Assad said, “It was a great class, and my horse jumped amazing. For me, the most important thing is the connection between my horse and I, and we were in complete harmony today which paid off with the fastest clear.”



It was a female top three in the final class of day three, the CSI2* Longines Grand Prix, and leading the field were Mariana Frauches Chaves of Brazil and Verdict de Kezeg. The 15-year-old bay gelding by Diamant de Semilly jumped with precision and speed in a time of 37.30s to take 1st place in this 1.45m class. Milliseconds behind Chaves, Belgium’s Celine Schoonbroodt De Azevedo and Deesse des Embruns finished in 2nd place in 37.42s. Sophie Hinners of Germany took 3rd spot on the 11-year-old bay mare Helwell du Chabus, jumping a beautiful round in 38.11s.



Mariana said of her big win, “I’m all out of words! It was the first Grand Prix win of my career and so special to be here in Abu Dhabi with Verdict. He’s so experienced, gives me a lot of confidence, and was simply impeccable during the jump-off. He did his best and I’m glad we won. It was also super to share the win with my friend and mentor Celine.”



The all-new Longines League of Nations™ series starts tomorrow at 13:30 GST, with Abu Dhabi hosting the first of four qualifying rounds ahead of October’s final in Barcelona.







