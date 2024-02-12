Dubai International Chamber strengthens efforts to support global expansion of UAE entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has held a meeting with UAE entrepreneurs and founders of local businesses operating across diverse sectors. The session showcased the chamber’s numerous bespoke programmes aimed at supporting the global expansion of UAE businesses and enhancing their competitiveness in international markets.



The meeting, which was attended by His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, introduced participants to the integrated services offered by Dubai International Chamber to support the global growth ambitions of UAE companies and entrepreneurs. The chamber plays a central role in achieving the objectives of the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative, which aims to support Dubai-based businesses in exploring new economic and commercial opportunities in 30 priority markets around the world.



His Excellency commented: “The UAE’s dynamic private sector is consolidating its success and stands as a shining example of innovation and leadership in the global business world. Dubai-based entrepreneurs have consistently achieved significant growth across various sectors by enhancing their competitiveness and operational efficiency in line with the progress achieved by the national economy.”



His Excellency added: “Dubai International Chamber is committed to extending all support necessary to drive the global expansion and prosperity of the local business community. The chamber assists Dubai-based entrepreneurs in leveraging growth opportunities in promising international markets and expanding their business operations around the world.”



The meeting highlighted the role of the chamber’s network of international offices in connecting the local business community with opportunities and potential partners on the global stage.



Dubai International Chamber leads the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, which enables Dubai-based companies and entrepreneurs to join trade missions to targeted global markets and participate in pre-arranged events to explore mutual investment opportunities and economic partnerships. Attendees were also introduced to the ‘In Focus’ initiative, which provides opportunities for the local business community to engage with leaders from the public and private sectors in selected foreign markets.



‘In Focus’ events equip participants with comprehensive information about the countries and regions they plan to invest in, including the requirements for conducting business in the targeted destinations and timely market intelligence on the prospects within each economy. Companies and entrepreneurs benefit from guidance and advice throughout every stage of their international expansion journeys, from market and sectoral data to business setup processes and signing economic partnerships and business deals.



The ‘In Focus’ and ‘New Horizons’ programmes are aligned with Dubai International Chamber’s strategic priorities of supporting the international expansion of Dubai businesses and boosting foreign trade to achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the coming decade.







