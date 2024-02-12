Hissein Brahim Taha Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on His Re-election

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 11 February, 2024



The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, had a telephone conversation with H.E. President Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Saturday 10 February 2024. The Secretary-General congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his re-election and wished him every success in his high office.

He affirmed that his re-election testifies to the confidence placed in him by the Azerbaijani people to continue his high mission of consolidating peace and stability and ensuring the continued development and prosperity of Azerbaijan.

Hissein Taha also reiterated to President Ilham Aliyev and his Government the OIC's congratulations for the efforts undertaken for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the territories liberated following the conflict with the Republic of Armenia.�

For his part, H.E. President Ilham Aliyev expressed Azerbaijan's gratitude for the constant support given to his country by the OIC and reiterated his commitment to working further for the ideals of the OIC and joint Islamic action.

