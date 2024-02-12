Middle East Lubricant And Grease Market Research Growth 2031: Regional Economic Analysis And Business Assessment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Middle East Lubricant and Grease Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Middle East Lubricant and Grease market witnessed an estimated value of $11.5 billion in 2021, and it is projected to reach $16.1 billion by 2031, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031, according to a report by Allied Market Research. The report offers a comprehensive analysis covering top investment opportunities, winning strategies, market drivers and opportunities, market size estimations, competitive landscape, and emerging market trends. It serves as a valuable resource for industry leaders, new entrants, investors, and shareholders for devising future strategies and enhancing market positioning.

Key Report Details:

- Forecast Period: 2022–2031

- Base Year: 2021

- Market Size in 2021: $11.5 Billion

- Market Size in 2031: $16.1 Billion

- CAGR: 3.5%

- Number of Pages: 197

- Segments Covered: Type, Application, and Country

Drivers:

- Rise in automotive manufacturing and shipbuilding businesses.

Opportunities:

- Several upcoming construction projects across the Middle East.

- Surge in demand for environmentally friendly lubricants.

Restraints:

- Increase in adoption of electric vehicles.

- The report also addresses the impact of COVID-19 on the market, noting decreased demand across various end-use industries such as automotive, heavy equipment, and food & beverage during the pandemic.

The Middle East lubricant and grease market is segmented based on type, application, and country, with an exhaustive analysis of each segment and its sub-segments provided through tabular and graphical representation. Key players analyzed in the report include Petromin, Armor Lubricants, Total, Behran Oil Co., Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., FUCHS, Exxon Mobil Corporation, GULF OIL Middle East Limited (GULF OIL International), Emarat, and Aljomaih And Shell Lubricating Oil Company Limited.

