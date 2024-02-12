Beverages Additives Market 2032 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beverages additives refer to the substances used to enhance the taste and flavor of beverages such as colorants, preservatives, flavoring agents, and other.

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beverages additives refer to the substances used to enhance the taste and flavor of beverages such as colorants, preservatives, flavoring agents, and other similar products. These additivities are either derived naturally or are produced artificially. They help maintain or improve the quality of the product and maintain the nutritional content. Beverage additives are applied in alcoholic beverages such as whiskey, beer, wine and others as well as in nonalcoholic beverages such as juices, soft drinks, sports and energy drinks, dairy beverages, and others.

The increase in health consciousness among consumers regarding health conditions such as obesity and diabetes caused due to excessive sugar intake, have led to the rise in preference for natural additives in beverages. This factor majorly boosts the beverage additives market. In addition, the shift in consumer preference toward packaged beverages owing to increase in disposable income and modern lifestyle, has fueled the demand for additives to extend the shelf life of the product and maintain its freshness. This factor furthermore helps boost the demand for additives such as preservatives, for increasing the product shelf life. Consumers are experimenting with exotic flavored beverages. This creates a rise in demand for additives such as flavoring agents to enhance the tastes and textures of beverages. However, government regulations such as banning alcoholic beverages in certain regions and health issues arising due to artificial additives can restrain the market growth. On the contrary, using herbal additives to produce nutraceutical beverages can be viewed as an opportunity by the manufacturers to expand the market.

The beverage additives market is segmented based on type, application and region. Based on type, it is classified into preservatives, colorants, flavoring agents, flavor enhancers and others. Based on application, it is categorized into alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players in the market include Kawarlal & Co., Celanese Corporation, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Prinova Group LLC, Dallant, S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Keva Flavours Pvt. Ltd., Kerry Group, Sensient Technologies Corporation, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Chapter 1 : INTRODUCTION

Chapter 2 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter 3 : MARKET LANDSCAPE

Chapter 4 : BEVERAGES ADDITIVES MARKET , BY TYPE

Chapter 5 : BEVERAGES ADDITIVES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Chapter 6 : BEVERAGES ADDITIVES MARKET, BY REGION

Chapter 7 : COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Chapter 8 : COMPANY PROFILES

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global beverages additives market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the type of Beverages additives obtained from various sources and it's applications.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

