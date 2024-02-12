International SOS Al-Rushaid to share expertise in advanced healthcare solutions at International Petroleum Technology Conference

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

February 11, 2024: International SOS Al-Rushaid, a joint venture between International SOS, a global leader in customised health, security risk management, and wellbeing solutions, and Al-Rushaid Group, will showcase its range of integrated medical services and solutions at the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC). The flagship conference, which will be held from February 12 to 14, 2024, is a multidisciplinary technical gathering in the Eastern Hemisphere, and is expected to welcome over 20,000 attendees, providing an influential platform for industry leaders and experts.



As part of its participation, International SOS Al-Rushaid will emphasise its efforts to meet the health and wellbeing needs of the Energy industry workforce. This underlines how the company offers comprehensive Medical Solutions for Remote and Industrial Sites, and Wellbeing and Occupational Health programs aimed at provision of high-quality emergency and primary healthcare, ensuring regulatory compliance, and promoting employee health and wellbeing amidst challenging working conditions in Saudi Arabia. In addition, the group will underscore its proactive approach to medical screening made possible by partnerships with local health authorities and access to International SOS Global Assistance Network.



The group will also shed light on its advanced clinics in Khobar and Dammam, such as the International SOS Medical Complex and Burj Al Shifa Medical Complex, all of which provide primary and emergency care, occupational health and diagnostics services, ensuring consistent access to quality medical care to both general public and workforce. Notably, International SOS, JV partner of Al-Rushaid, handled 4.3 million help requests in 78 countries with the help of its 26 assistance centres and 81 offices in 2023.



Dr Shane Stockil, Medical Manager at - International SOS Al-Rushaid, stated: “We are pleased to be attending the International Petroleum Technology Conference, and demonstrating our comprehensive healthcare solutions designed for the Energy industry workforce. Our goals at International SOS Al-Rushaid are to provide Energy sector organisations with business continuity support, enhance employee health and wellbeing, and provide superior medical care to their workforce showcasing the advantages of our global expertise and local knowledge. This event offers us a unique opportunity to advance this vision, network with Energy sector professionals, and demonstrate how we can improve the efficiency, health and safety of operations in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”



Since its founding in 2018, International SOS Al-Rushaid has been leading efficient healthcare operations and delivering positive workforce health and wellbeing outcomes in Saudi Arabia. With 51 MedSites operating across Energy, Mining, Construction and Infrastructure sectors in Saudi Arabia where the group medical professionals look after health and wellbeing of over 50,000 workforce, it further supports 17 onshore and 8 offshore installations, employing over 470 individuals, including 250 medical professionals. The recognition of International SOS Al-Rushaid as a registered vendor for Saudi Aramco and its accreditation by Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare provide further evidence of its commitment to excellence.



In line with the Saudi Vision 2030, International SOS Al-Rushaid continues to prioritise high standards in healthcare services. With more than 470 employees in KSA, including highly skilled medical personnel, the group supports the Kingdom's efforts to give Saudi workforce and residents a favourable and secure working environment. IPTC, as a premier industry event, is therefore expected to elevate International SOS Al-Rushaid’s standing in the industry as a trusted medical healthcare and clinical solutions provider.







