(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) February 11, 2024: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) has renewed its achievement of two certifications, ISO 27001 for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) and BC 22301 for Business Continuity Management (BCM), underscoring its commitment to foster a comprehensive quality framework to uphold the highest global standards across its operations and services. These globally recognised certifications further strengthen the University’s reputation in information technology and government excellence, highlighting its leadership in innovation and steadfast commitment to elevating its service offerings.



Prof. Nabil Baydoun, Vice Chancellor, Academic Affairs at HBMSU, commented: “At HBMSU, we are pleased to successfully renew ISO 27001 and BC 22301 certifications as it underscores our commitment and expertise in utilising both technological advancements and human competencies to ensure seamless service provision with utmost quality and safety. These certifications also validate our exceptional capabilities in risk management and business continuity, crucial for maintaining flexibility and ensuring swift recovery from unforeseen disruptions. These achievements fuel our determination to further strengthen our preparedness to address risks and minimise their impact on the critical services we offer. Our commitment is driven by our unwavering adherence to the highest standards of security, legal compliance, and adaptability across all academic endeavours, further reinforcing HBMSU’s status as a trusted educational institution that prioritises excellence in all aspects of the academic journey.”



This recent accomplishment stands as a monumental milestone in HBMSU's relentless pursuit of excellence, underscoring a legacy of unwavering commitment to information security and business continuity. Notably, the University had previously attained the BC 22301 certification in 2017 and the ISO 27001 certification in 2009, a testament to its enduring dedication. The renewal of the two certifications in 2024 not only reaffirms HBMSU's steadfast adherence to the highest standards but also showcases its dynamic evolution and resilience in these pivotal domains. The sustained endeavour to not just meet but surpass the exacting benchmarks set by these certifications epitomises the University's enduring pledge to operational integrity and safeguarding its information assets.



Accredited by the British Standards Institution (BSI), the ISO 27001 and BC 22301 certifications of an institution represents its stringent adherence to industry best practices for information security and business continuity. In addition to safeguarding its resources and reputation, these accreditations also improve an institution’s operational resilience and efficiency, which in turn builds confidence with stakeholders. Consequently, this achievement positions HBMSU as a leader in the academic community, committed to improving information security procedures for the benefit of partners, staff, and students. The University will take further measures to ensure the secure management of information and uphold operational integrity.





