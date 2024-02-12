Threat Intelligence Security Market : Strong Momentum And Growth Seen Ahead | Palo Alto Networks, Mcafee, Crowdstrike

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Threat Intelligence Security

Threat Intelligence Security Market Update – Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger

- Nidhi BhawsarPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HTF MI introduces new research on Threat Intelligence Security covering the micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2024-2030). The Threat Intelligence Security explores a comprehensive study of various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales, and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the major key players profiled in the study are Palo Alto Networks (United States), McAfee (United States), CrowdStrike (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Rapid7 (United States), Recorded Future (United States), Darktrace (Cambridge, United Kingdom), Deepwatch (Stockholm, Sweden), CyberArk (Petach Tikva, Israel), FireEye (United States), Forcepoint (United States), IBM Security (United States), Mandiant (United States), Microsoft (United States), Threat Quotient (United States).Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)The global Threat Intelligence Security market size is expanding at robust growth of 6.5%, sizing up market trajectory from USD 11.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 15.8 Billion by 2029.Definition:Threat intelligence security involves the collection, analysis, and dissemination of information regarding cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities to help organizations protect their systems and data.On the off chance that you are engaged with the industry or expect to be, at that point this investigation will give you a complete perspective. It's crucial you stay up with the latest sectioned by Applications [BFSI, IT and telecom, Healthcare, Transportation and logistics, Others], Product Types [Cloud, On-premises] and some significant parts of the business.Market Trends:.Increased sophistication of cyber threats.Market Drivers:.Rise in cybercrime activities.Market Opportunities:.Emerging technologies like IoT and cloud computing create new avenues for threat intelligence solutions.Threat Intelligence Security Market by Key Players: Palo Alto Networks (United States), McAfee (United States), CrowdStrike (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Rapid7 (United States), Recorded Future (United States), Darktrace (Cambridge, United Kingdom), Deepwatch (Stockholm, Sweden), CyberArk (Petach Tikva, Israel), FireEye (United States), Forcepoint (United States), IBM Security (United States), Mandiant (United States), Microsoft (United States), Threat Quotient (United States)Threat Intelligence Security Market by Geographical Analysis:. APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka). Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania). North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico). South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America). MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.. Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies). Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates). Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles). Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development). Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions). Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)

